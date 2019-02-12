John Hendricks’ CuriosityStream Raises $140 Million After Hitting 1 Million Subscribers

CuriosityStream, the streaming service launched by Discovery founder John Hendricks, has raised about $140 million in private-placement funding.

Stifel Investment Banking acted as sole placement agent, with new investors including Blum Capital Ventures and TimesSquare Capital Management. In December 2017, Hendricks said he had invested nearly $100 million in CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream offers more than 2,000 titles of Discovery-style documentaries and nonfiction programming spanning science, nature, history and technology. At the end of 2018, CuriosityStream says, it hit 1 million paying subscribers for the service, priced at $2.99 per month/$19.99 per year for HD and $9.99 per month/$69.99 per year for Ultra HD 4K.

The company said it will use the new funding on programming, technology development in content discovery, and global marketing. By the end of 2019, CuriosityStream anticipates that viewers will be able to choose from over 3,000 titles including more exclusive originals available in 4K format.

“This is an important step in a significant effort to connect CuriosityStream with viewers around the world,” president and CEO Clint Stinchcomb said in announcing the funding. “Hundreds of millions of people globally are migrating to on demand television and entertainment. We are in the middle of a seismic shift in consumer behavior, and this funding will accelerate the dynamic growth we achieved in the last 12 months.”

Related John Hendricks' $100 Million CuriosityStream Subscription VOD Swings Onto Dish's Sling TV John Hendricks, Founder of Discovery Channel, Launches Internet Subscription VOD Service

CuriosityStream, first launched in March 2015, is available on numerous platforms including the web, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, and smart TVs from Sony, LG, Samsung and Vizio. The streaming service also is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV and Dish, Otter Media’s VRV, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, and Cox.

In April, CuriosityStream will premiere four-part docu-series “Speed,” produced Arrow Media, chronicling the history of transportation breakthroughs. Other original series on CuriosityStream include “The History of Food,” produced by Roller Coaster Road Productions; “Dream The Future,” narrated by Sigourney Weaver; David Attenborough’s “Light on Earth”; “Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places 3”; “Scanning the Pyramids”; “Deep Time History”; “Miniverse”; and “Vitamania.”