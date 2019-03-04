Critical Role’s Crowdfunding Campaign for Animated D&D Series Raises $2 Million in Under Four Hours

A project from Critical Role billed as “‘Guardians of the Galaxy meets Dungeons & Dragons” has smashed Kickstarter crowdfunding records — raising more than $2 million in less than four hours.

Critical Role, a popular D&D role-playing game that live-streams new episodes weekly on Twitch, teamed with animation studio on the project, which promises fans an animated special called “The Legend of Vox Machina,” based on Critical Role’s first campaign.

The campaign, which launched Monday (March 4) at 10 a.m. PT, reached $1 million in less than an hour. By 1:25 p.m. PT, it had reached $2 million — and counting. The campaign on Kickstarter is set to run 45 days. The “Legend of Vox Machina” campaign currently has more than 15,000 contributors. The animated special is planned to be released in the fall of 2020, and Kickstarter contributors are slated to get rewards in spring 2020.

According to Critical Role, the 22-minute adult action-comedy special will be created in the fantasy universe of the show and starring characters from Critical Role. As higher funding levels are met, “add ons” will be made to the 22-minute segment.

Critical Role, the most popular tabletop roleplaying show in the world, and animation powerhouse Titmouse (Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” Venture Bros., Metalocalypse) have launched a Kickstarter to make an epic animated special titled “The Legend of Vox Machina, based on Critical Role’s hugely popular first campaign. Jennifer Muro (“Spider-Man,” “Justice League Action,” “Star Wars Forces of Destiny”) has signed on to co-write the project.

Originally, Critical Role launched its show starting in 2015 with Legendary Digital Networks’ Geek & Sundry, before moving to its own studio last summer and officially splitting from Geek & Sundry and Legendary Digital Networks last month. Now new live streams and on-demand replays of Critical Role are available exclusively on Critical Role’s own channels.

In “The Legend of Vox Machina,” a band of seven loners who, while drunk, accidentally save the town’s ruler and are given their first “grown-up” mission, which forces them to live together and pits them against dangerous and legendary beasts — eventually transforming them into a band of adventurers called Vox Machina. They will become heroes…. if they don’t murder each other first.