×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Critical Role’s ‘Vox Machina’ D&D Animation Project Breaks Kickstarter Record

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Critical Role- The Legend of Vox Machina
CREDIT: Courtesy of Critical Role

Critical Role’s ardent fans have broken the Kickstarter record for the most-funded TV or film project ever, pledging over $5.79 million — in under four days — for the production of what has morphed into an animated series about a band of Dungeons & Dragons adventurers. And the campaign is set to run for another 42 days.

The team behind the popular live D&D role-playing show launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign on Monday to create an animated special, “The Legend of Vox Machina,” based on Critical Role’s first campaign. It hit its original $750,000 goal in less than an hour.

Now the “Vox Machina” campaign — at $5.79 million from 42,232 backers as of Thursday at 2 a.m. PT — has exceeded Kickstarter’s previous record-holder: Joel Hodgson’s effort to revive “Mystery Science Theater 3000” in late 2015. The “MST3K” campaign closed out with a total of $5.76 million raised and led to Netflix picking up the show.

On Wednesday, Critical Role announced that it plans to produce “The Legend of Vox Machina” as a series of four 22-minute episodes. It originally was envisioned as a single 22-minute special. Set in the show’s fantasy world of Exandria, the series will tell the origin story of how the seven loners came together for their first “grown-up” mission and eventually became the group known as Vox Machina.

Related

With the Kickstarter having topped $5.75 million, Critical Role plans to produce two additional 22-minute episodes following the Briarwoods storyline, in which the Vox Machina crew avenge the murder of the rulers of the town of Whitestone and most of their offspring by the evil Lord and Lady Briarwood. CR has added additional rewards to backers, and says it will continue to expand content production plans if the campaign hits higher funding levels.

Critical Role was created by voice actor Matthew Mercer, who serves as the group’s Dungeon Master. It originally launched in 2015 in partnership with Legendary Digital Networks’ Geek & Sundry; Critical Role last month parted ways with Legendary and now distributes its shows on Twitch and YouTube.

“Now this has been highly requested and believe me, for five years it’s been our dream to tell these stories in animation,” Mercer says in the video on the group’s Kickstarter page.

For the animated series, Critical Role is teaming with animation studio Titmouse for “The Legend of Vox Machina.” Writer Jennifer Muro (“Justice League Action,” “Star Wars Forces of Destiny”) has signed on to script the special.

“The Legend of Vox Machina” is slated for fall 2020 release. Critical Role says it hasn’t settled on a distribution plan right now but is promising Kickstarter backers that they’ll be the first to get access to it. Rewards to backers are slated to begin shipping in May 2020.

The Critical Role cast members and their “Vox Machina” characters are Travis Willingham (Grog), Marisha Ray (Keyleth), Taliesin Jaffe (Percy), Ashley Johnson (Pike), Sam Riegel (Scanlan), Liam O’Brien (Vax) and Laura Bailey (Vex), with Matthew Mercer serving as Dungeon Master.

Fans of Critical Role — known as “Critters” — have inspired to the team to release books and comic books, stage live events and now an animated series based on the franchise. According to Critical Role, its original proposed budget of $750,000 for a half-hour special was more than any media company they approached was willing to bite on.

Rewards dangled to Kickstarter backers of the “Vox Machina” project include downloads of the “Your Turn to Roll” theme song, production art prints, a dice set, playing cards, stickers, character pins, and a plushy of Trinket the bear. Contributors who give $1,000 or more are invited to a private screening of “The Legend of Vox Machina.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Digital

  • Critical Role- The Legend of Vox

    Critical Role's 'Vox Machina' D&D Animation Project Breaks Kickstarter Record

    Critical Role’s ardent fans have broken the Kickstarter record for the most-funded TV or film project ever, pledging over $5.79 million — in under four days — for the production of what has morphed into an animated series about a band of Dungeons & Dragons adventurers. And the campaign is set to run for another [...]

  • Dev Patel stars as “Arjun” in

    Sued Over ‘Hotel Mumbai,’ Netflix Drops Plans for India Screening (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix, Arclight Films International and four other companies are being sued by South Asian regional distributor Plus Holdings over rights to Anthony Maras film “Hotel Mumbai.” Netflix has now shelved its plans to screen the movie in India, where the movie is set, and other parts of South Asia. Dubai-based Plus Holdings claims that it [...]

  • DramaFever Exec Accuses Warner Bros. of

    DramaFever Exec Accuses Warner Bros. of Anti-Asian Bias

    A former executive at the Asian-themed OTT service DramaFever filed suit on Wednesday, accusing Warner Bros. of laying off Asian-American executives due to bias. Chung Chang was vice president of finance at DramaFever, which Warner Bros. acquired from SoftBank in 2016. In October, the company announced that it would shut down the service and lay [...]

  • The Act Hulu

    What's Coming to Hulu in March 2019

    As 2019 marches along, Hulu has a couple original series that binge watchers will not want to miss in March. “Shrill,” starring “Saturday Night Live’s” Aidy Bryant, is a body-positive comedy that critiques society’s beauty standards and millennial culture. The entire season drops on March 15. On March 20, fans of true crime will be [...]

  • oculus rift touch bundle

    Newegg Stops Selling Oculus Rift, Fueling Hardware Update Speculations

    Facebook’s Oculus Rift virtual reality (VR) headset has disappeared from the website of electronics retailer Newegg, fueling speculations that the company may be getting ready to introduce an updated version of the device. The Rift is also listed as sold out on Bestbuy.com, and out of stock on Microsoft’s online store. Micro Center, another authorized [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad