×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Crackle Owner Sets Leadership Team for Joint Venture With Sony Pictures Television

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Crackle-Plus-Philippe-Guelton
CREDIT: Courtesy of CSS Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, the majority owner of the Crackle Plus free streaming-video joint venture with Sony Pictures Television, announced Philippe Guelton, a digital-media and publishing veteran, as president of the JV.

Guelton, who joined CSS Entertainment in January 2019, also will remain as executive VP of CSS Entertainment and president of VOD networks. The company also is bringing three former Sony Pictures Television execs who worked on Sony Crackle — Darren Olive, Jason Schaeffer and Tony Simon — to the new venture.

CSS Entertainment, a subsidiary of the company that owns the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book franchise, last month assumed control of Crackle as majority owner under its joint venture with Sony. The deal, first reported by Variety, closed May 14. Under the terms of the deal, CSS Entertainment issued Sony the right to purchase 4 million shares of Class A common stock of CSS Entertainment at various prices.

Related

Sony Pictures Television and CSS Entertainment are calling the new venture “Crackle Plus.” They currently don’t own the rights to crackleplus.com but CSS Entertainment says that’s not an issue because that won’t be the consumer-facing brand.

The partners are hoping to build Crackle Plus into a major ad-supported VOD player. The JV encompasses the Crackle free, ad-supported VOD service and will consolidate operations with CSS Entertainment’s other ad-supported platforms including Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Popcornflix Comedy, Frightpix, Espanolflix and Truli, as well as subscription VOD platform Pivotshare.

CSS Entertainment expects Crackle to more than double its overall revenue. In Q1 2019, Crackle would have represented more than 80% of CSS Entertainment’s revenue. According to CSS Entertainment’s pro-forma estimates, Crackle had revenue of $11 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3.4 million for the period.

With the new appointment, Guelton will continue to report to Elana Sofko, COO of CSS Entertainment. Guelton will lead the Crackle Plus team, overseeing the merger of assets from CSS Entertainment and SPT into the new joint venture.

Prior to CSS Entertainment, Guelton was CEO of SheKnows Media, a female-focused digital-media company with over 70 million monthly unique users. (Penske Media Corp., publisher of Variety, acquired SheKnows last year.) Before that Guelton was president of Thrillist Media Group, executive VP and COO at HFM US and CEO of Hachette Fujingaho in Japan.

The three other Crackle Plus senior execs reporting to Guelton are: Darren Olive, EVP advertising sales, Jason Schaeffer, SVP of business development, marketing and business intelligence; and Tony Simon, SVP of content and operations.

Olive was formerly VP of national video sales for Sony Crackle, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, and anime service Funimation. Prior to that, he was national VP of digital and video advertising sales for OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network and served in various sales leadership roles at Discovery, EA and Universal Music Group.

Schaeffer had served as VP of global revenue operations for Sony Crackle for the past six years. Prior to SPT, he worked at Disney Interactive and Dow Jones in business-development roles after starting his career at Merrill Lynch in its M&A department.

Simon had joined SPT in 2013 and was most recently VP of global network and content operations for Sony Crackle. He previously spent more than 15 years at Disney/ABC Networks, managing content operations for five linear networks and overseeing distribution for 26 VOD and digital partners.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Digital

  • Crackle-Plus-Philippe-Guelton

    New Crackle Owner Sets Leadership Team for Joint Venture With Sony Pictures Television

    Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, the majority owner of the Crackle Plus free streaming-video joint venture with Sony Pictures Television, announced Philippe Guelton, a digital-media and publishing veteran, as president of the JV. Guelton, who joined CSS Entertainment in January 2019, also will remain as executive VP of CSS Entertainment and president of VOD [...]

  • spotify stations

    Spotify’s Stations App Now Available in the U.S.

    Spotify’s personalized radio app Stations is now available to U.S. consumers: The free app, which offers music fans a way to stream curated and personalized radio stations similar to Pandora, debuted on the U.S. App Store and Google Play Monday. Techcrunch was first to spot the release Tuesday. “Easily create stations for all the music [...]

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook

    Apple CEO Denies the Tech Giant Is a Monopoly but Says U.S. 'Scrutiny Is Fair'

    With U.S. regulators and lawmakers stepping up their focus and rhetoric on curbing the power of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies, Apple CEO Tim Cook insisted “we are not a monopoly” and rejected calls to break up the iPhone maker. Cook, in an interview Tuesday with CBS News at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, [...]

  • Tig Notaro

    Tig Notaro Is a Celeb-Clueless Talk-Show Host in Funny Or Die’s New Series

    Tig Notoro is hosting a new talk show in which she interviews famous people like James Van Der Beek – but she apparently has no idea who they are. The stand-up comic, writer, radio contributor and actor hosts “Under a Rock With Tig Notaro,” a six-episode series from Funny Or Die that’s part talk show [...]

  • United States Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher dives

    USA Today’s New AR Game Lets You Block Penalty Kicks Like Alyssa Naeher

    USA Today launched a new Women’s World Cup augmented reality (AR) experience as part of its mobile apps Tuesday that gives users a chance to step into the shoes of Team USA goalie Alyssa Naeher. With the help of AR, users can practice blocking penalty kicks from a life-size goal, including some that approach with [...]

  • Midem Conference Kicks off Today: Sylvia

    Midem Conference Kicks off Today: Sylvia Rhone, Troy Carter and More

    As frightening as the world has become in the past three years, it’s also loaded with opportunity — commercial and otherwise — for a music industry rejuvenated by streaming but also ripe for change. The 50-plus-year-old annual Midem conference in Cannes has shrunk a bit as a horde of competitors has emerged, but it remains [...]

  • Herrens Veje. Scene 302. Morten Hee

    Global Distributors Work to Stand Out in a Competitive Streaming World

    If there’s one thing the European industry can agree on ahead of the Variety European TV Summit it’s this: a flood of OTT launches looks set to upend the TV market. New streaming services from global companies like Disney, Warner Bros., Comcast and Apple, as well as local players such as ITV and the BBC’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad