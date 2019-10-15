×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Takes Down Viral ‘Countdown’ Horror App, STX Brings It to Android Instead

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
countdown
CREDIT: Courtesy of STX Films

An app that can predict the date and time of your death may have been too much for Apple to stomach: The iPhone maker removed a viral app inspired by the upcoming horror movie “Countdown” a few days ago, putting an end to its meteoric rise. Before its removal, “Countdown” had surpassed TikTok, YouTube and Instagram to become the No. 1 free app on the App Store.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment; the app’s developer told Variety that the iPhone maker’s stated reason for removing the app had been that it was “too minimalistic.”

The “Countdown” app was inspired by “Countdown,” STX Films’ horror movie starring Elizabeth Lail. In the movie, a mysterious app predicts the date and time of death of its users — and anyone who installs it actually does die at the predicted time, under mysterious circumstances. As the movie’s promotional campaign puts it: “Death? There’s an app for that.”

Except, initially, there wasn’t. Making an actual “Countdown” app wasn’t part of the official campaign for the movie. The app was instead the work of Ryan Boyling, a young British developer who was inspired by the movie’s trailer. After uploading it to the App Store at the end of September, it quickly gained traction, with users on Twitter and TikTok posting screenshots and videos of their supposed future time of death.

For further effect, the app could also control a phone’s flashlight, vibrate, and play music. And it came with a clear disclaimer: “This app is for entertainment purposes. Results should not be taken seriously.”

The viral success of the app quickly caught the eye of STX executives, who initially didn’t know how to respond. On the one hand, the app seemed like a case of copyright infringement. On the other hand, it was promoting the movie, and clearly doing so successfully: App Analytics company Sensor Tower estimated Tuesday that the app may have been downloaded more than 800,000 times before its removal.

The app had been the No. 1 free app in the U.S. for two days before its removal, according to Sensor Tower. It also claimed the No. 1 spot in the App Store charts in Australia, Canada, Finland, Ireland and Norway. A source close to the studio told Variety that actual download numbers were in the millions. Images and videos featuring the app likely reached many more eyeballs.

In the end, STX decided to capitalize on this type of viral success. The studio acquired the app from its developer a few days ago, and cooperated with him to release an Android version over the weekend. Boyling told Variety that he was working hard to bring the app back to the App Store as well.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • After a Revolution

    Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund Winners Announced

    The Tribeca Film Institute and Gucci announced on Tuesday this year’s recipients for the Gucci Tribeca Documentary Fund. Now in its 12th year, TFI and Gucci have awarded $140,000 in grant funding, covered by Gucci, to support nine documentaries highlighting domestic and international matters, with a focus on female-led stories and filmmakers. The funding will [...]

  • countdown

    Apple Takes Down Viral 'Countdown' Horror App, STX Brings It to Android Instead

    An app that can predict the date and time of your death may have been too much for Apple to stomach: The iPhone maker removed a viral app inspired by the upcoming horror movie “Countdown” a few days ago, putting an end to its meteoric rise. Before its removal, “Countdown” had surpassed TikTok, YouTube and [...]

  • Babyteeth Eliza Scanlen

    Eliza Scanlen Drama 'Babyteeth' Lands at IFC for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired North American rights to the drama “Babyteeth,” starring Eliza Scanlen, Essie Davis, Ben Mendelsohn, and Toby Wallace, Variety has learned exclusively. The film had its world premiere in competition at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival, where Wallace won the Marcello Mastroianni award for best new young performer. It will be [...]

  • Neil Patrick Harris arrives at night

    'Matrix 4': Neil Patrick Harris Lands Role in Latest Installment (EXCLUSIVE)

    Neil Patrick Harris is the latest addition to the ensemble cast for the upcoming fourth installment of the “Matrix” franchise. He joins Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be reprising their roles in the film, as well as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was tapped as one of the leads last week. Plot details are [...]

  • Amanda Seyfried attends a special screening

    Amanda Seyfried Joins Gary Oldman in David Fincher's 'Mank'

    Amanda Seyfried is set to join Netflix’s “Mank,” David Fincher’s latest biopic revolving around “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, with Gary Oldman tapped to play the titular role. Lily Collins, Charles Dance, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Joseph Cross, Sam Troughton, Toby Leonard Moore, Tom Burke, and Tom Pelphrey will also appear [...]

  • Cuba Gooding Jr

    Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Groping 14 Women at Bars and Clubs

    Prosecutors on Tuesday accused Cuba Gooding, Jr., of a long-standing pattern of approaching unfamiliar women in bars and kissing, pinching, biting or groping them. Gooding appeared in court in Manhattan for an arraignment on four misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and third degree sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty, and is due back in court [...]

  • Nicole Kidman stars as ‘Gretchen Carlson’

    Nicole Kidman's Gretchen Carlson Drops a 'Bombshell' in First Full Trailer for Fox News Drama

    The first full-length trailer for Jay Roach’s “Bombshell,” which chronicles the real-life allegations of sexual harassment against Roger Ailes that rocked Fox News, has arrived. “You have to adopt the mentality of an Irish street cop,” a fast-paced Kate McKinnon tells Margot Robbie, who plays composite character Kayla Pospisil, in the trailer. “The world is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad