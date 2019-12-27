Corinna Kopf Leaving Twitch to Stream Exclusively on Facebook Gaming

The battle for gaming creators has cost Amazon’s Twitch another notable streamer: Corinna Kopf, a popular Instagram model, digital influencer and “Fortnite” Twitch streamer with millions of followers, is moving to under an exclusive agreement.

On Facebook, Kopf’s first stream is scheduled to take place Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. PT at facebook.com/gaming/corinnakopff.

“I’m super happy to announce that I’m now streaming exclusively on @FacebookGaming!” Kopf wrote in social-media posts Friday. “Most of you know gaming has become a huge part of my life over the last year. As a female gamer, it’s so important for me to find a home that not only empowers myself, but also all of you, in order to make a positive impact in the gaming world.”

Facebook recently has poached other Twitch creators, including Jeremy “DisguisedToast” Wang; Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios; and NexxuzHD and Lolito FDEZ, two top Spanish-speaking gaming creators. Meanwhile, upstart streaming provider Mixer won deals with Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek and last month Jack “CouRage” Dunlop exited Twitch in an exclusive move to YouTube.

Launched in January 2018, has become the fastest-growing game-streaming platform — but remains well behind both Twitch and YouTube.

Popular on Variety

Twitch remains the 800-pound gorilla in game streaming, delivering 9.34 billion streaming hours in 2019 (up 20%), according to StreamElements, which provides management tools for live-streaming creators. YouTube clocked in at 2.68 billion hours (+16%), Facebook Gaming served up 356 million hours (210%) and Mixer stood at 354 million hours (+149%), per StreamElements.

According to Facebook, more than 700 million users each month play games, watch gaming videos, or engage in gaming groups on the platform, with women representing more than 40% of that total audience. Women represent 55% of the audience of Facebook users who only play games each month.