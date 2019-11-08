×

Condé Nast Hires Former BET and MTV Exec Reginald Williams as SVP Digital Programming

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reginald Williams - Conde Nast Entertainment
CREDIT: Courtesy of Conde Nast Entertainment

Condé Nast Entertainment named Reginald Williams — a former top content exec at Viacom’s BET and MTV — as senior VP of programming, overseeing the studio’s global digital content production team.

Williams will be based in New York and report to Oren Katzeff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment, the media company’s studio that produces original content across digital, social, virtual reality, OTT channels, film and TV.

At CNE, Williams will work with Katzeff to supervise global digital programming, including its growing podcast team. Previously, Condé Nast Entertainment’s SVP of digital programming was Croi McNamara, who left the company in September 2019 after nearly three years.

“Reggie is a seasoned industry leader with unmatched experience in the digital, TV and OTT space,” Katzeff said in a statement. “His entrepreneurial instincts and network insights will catapult CNE into its next phase of growth as we aggressively increase our video offerings globally. He is an invaluable addition to our expanding team and I’m excited to have him on board.”

Williams most recently served as founder and CEO of Ambrosia For Heads (AFH), a hip-hop lifestyle digital media company producing multiplatform content across its website, social media channels and an OTT subscription video service.

Before founding AFH, Williams was SVP of programming, music and specials at BET Networks, where he set the overall programming and business strategy for the department. He also was COO of Desi Hits, a global digital media company that bridged the world between Western entertainment and Bollywood. In addition, Williams spent seven years at MTV Networks in a number of positions that culminated in his role as SVP and head of music strategy.

Williams began his career as a corporate attorney at Paul Hastings before moving into entertainment law. He graduated from Harvard College and earned his law degree at Harvard Law School.

CNE’s claims its digital videos generate more than 1 billion views a month across platforms and has more than 35 million subscribers across multiple YouTube channels. In recent months, the division created a new Hollywood-specific video destination on Vanity Fair’s channel; introduced a video documentary series with The New Yorker; and launched a GQ Sports channel on YouTube. The production studio has more than 65 active projects in film and TV, 175 new digital pilots and two OTT channels.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Reginald Williams - Conde Nast Entertainment

    Condé Nast Hires Former BET and MTV Exec Reginald Williams as SVP Digital Programming

    Condé Nast Entertainment named Reginald Williams — a former top content exec at Viacom’s BET and MTV — as senior VP of programming, overseeing the studio’s global digital content production team. Williams will be based in New York and report to Oren Katzeff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment, the media company’s studio that produces original [...]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Charts Return to Spotlight With Social-Media Venture

    “Megyn Kelly Today” was cancelled by NBC about a year ago. But “The Megyn Kelly Show,” so to speak, continues. The former star anchor from Fox News Channel and NBC took to Instagram Friday to unveil what appears to be a new social-media venture. In a video, she told followers of her newly-established account she [...]

  • Death Stranding

    'Death Stranding': How Sony Tackled the Unique, Mysterious Marketing Campaign

    There are a few reasons why “Death Stranding” might seem like a marketing slam dunk. It’s the first game from Hideo Kojima, the video game legend behind the “Metal Gear” series, since 2015, and also the first since he reformed his Kojima Productions into an independent studio, partnered with Sony Interactive Entertainment. It boasts Hollywood [...]

  • Disney Plus Fire TV

    Disney Plus Will Be Available on Fire TV Devices at Launch

    With days left until the service’s official launch, Disney and Amazon have struck a deal to carry apps for the Mouse’s upcoming Disney Plus streaming service on Amazon’s devices. Disney Plus will be available on Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets, the two companies announced Thursday afternoon. In [...]

  • Activision Blizzard

    Activision Blizzard Shrugs off Hong Kong Uproar, Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations

    Controversy? What controversy? As Activision Blizzard reported its fiscal Q3 earnings Thursday afternoon, there was no mention at all of a recent backlash over the company’s controversial suspension of one of its players. Instead, executives celebrated better-than-expected results, and promised to more aggressively embrace mobile gaming. The gaming company generated $1.28 billion in sales in [...]

  • Apple TV Shows

    Apple TV Plus Renews Four Series as Glimpses Emerge of First-Week Activity

    Apple TV Plus has given second season orders to the four scripted drama series that launched the streaming service last week. Dramas “See,” “For All Mankind,” “Dickinson” and “The Morning Show” have been greenlit for sophomore seasons. “Morning Show,” led by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, already had a two-season order and is already at [...]

  • Bustle

    Bustle Staffers Laid Off as Company Promises 'Major Site Relaunch'

    At least 10 staffers and contributors for Bustle, the online women’s publication, were laid off or cut Thursday — the latest sign of distress in the digital media space as companies try to find paths to profitable growth. A spokesperson for parent company Bustle Digital Group declined to say how many employees in all were [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad