×

Condé Nast Taps Film Veteran Geneva Wasserman as SVP of Motion Pictures

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Geneva Wasserman
CREDIT: Photo by Jon Sams

Condé Nast Entertainment hired Geneva Wasserman as senior vice president of motion pictures, overseeing development of the media company’s slate of feature film properties.

Wasserman, a nearly 20-year veteran of the entertainment industry, most recently served as co-founder and executive producer of production firm Project Z Entertainment.

She takes over the role at CNE after the departure earlier this summer of Jeremy Steckler, previously EVP of film at Condé Nast Entertainment, to join Imperative Entertainment as president of film production. Wasserman will be based in L.A. and reports to Oren Katzeff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment.

“Geneva’s mix of creative brilliance and business savvy made her the ideal candidate,” Katzeff said in announcing her hire. “I know she’ll bring an innovative spirit, helping CNE capture the best that this industry has to offer, and pushing us to expand the way we think about filmmaking.”

Related

Wasserman joins Condé Nast amid a recent reorg under CEO Roger Lynch, who joined in April from Dish’s Sling TV. Among the changes: Katzeff, as head of Condé Nast Entertainment, is now tasked with running worldwide video and entertainment operations, and Anna Wintour gained oversight of Vogue International and a role as “global content adviser” in addition to serving as U.S. Vogue’s editor-in-chief and U.S. artistic director. Meanwhile, Condé Nast CFO David Geithner and head of HR JoAnn Murray are set to depart once Condé Nast recruits execs to lead those functions globally, a company rep confirmed.

At Project Z Entertainment, Wasserman is credited as a producer on several films, including the animated “Gnome Alone” and “Seoul Searching“ for Netflix and thriller “River Runs Red” starring John Cusack, Taye Diggs, George Lopez and Luke Hemsworth. Her upcoming features include action-thriller “Doorman,” starring Ruby Rose and Jean Reno, and romantic comedy “Godfrey,” starring Nick Thune and Cleopatra Coleman.

Previously, Wasserman was president of Whitener Entertainment Group, a film and TV production house focused on family and animation, and was president of WV Enterprises, Wilmer Valderrama’s film and television production company. She also co-founded publishing and advertising platforms True360VR and 360 AdSpots.

Wasserman started her career as an attorney with law firm Gray Cary. She has worked as an entertainment licensing attorney and in business development, finance and production roles on projects at Disney, Lionsgate, Oxygen, DreamWorks Animation, Fox Searchlight, 20th Century Fox and Discovery, among others.

CNE’s film projects include Matthew Michael Carnahan’s “Mosul,” about police unit fighting to liberate the Iraqi city from ISIS militants based on journalist Luke Mogelson’s stories in the New Yorker. “Mosul” is set for its international premiere at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival and domestic premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Upcoming productions include Netflix’s “Spiderhead” directed by Joseph Kosinski and “Gilded Rage” produced by Jake Gylenhall. Condé Nast Entertainment also produced “Only the Brave,” about a crew of firefighters battling Arizona’s Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013, and “The Old Man & The Gun” starring Robert Redford, who garnered a Golden Globe nomination for the role.

Condé Nast Entertainment’s production studio has a slate of some 65 active projects in film and TV and 175 digital show pilots. The division manages two over-the-top channels — for Wired and Bon Appétit — and a new GQ Sports channel coming in fall 2019.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Woody Allen

    Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' to Open Deauville Film Festival

    After being shelved by Amazon Studios in the U.S., Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” will be opening the 45th edition of the Deauville American Film Festival in France this fall. “A Rainy Day in New York,” which stars Timotheé Chalamet and Elle Fanning, will be the 8th film by Allen to play [...]

  • Phyllis Nagy

    Writers Guild Candidate Phyllis Nagy Warns of Risks to Residuals (EXCLUSIVE)

    Phyllis Nagy, who is challenging Writers Guild of America West President David Goodman, has warned that guild leaders are endangering future residuals. Nagy, in a message posted Wednesday on her Writers Forward Together site, said residual payments are the most important issue the WGA faces during upcoming negotiations on a successor deal to the current master [...]

  • Geneva Wasserman

    Condé Nast Taps Film Veteran Geneva Wasserman as SVP of Motion Pictures

    Condé Nast Entertainment hired Geneva Wasserman as senior vice president of motion pictures, overseeing development of the media company’s slate of feature film properties. Wasserman, a nearly 20-year veteran of the entertainment industry, most recently served as co-founder and executive producer of production firm Project Z Entertainment. She takes over the role at CNE after [...]

  • Annabelle Wallis'The Loudest Voice' TV show

    James Wan's New Horror Film Casts 'Loudest Voice' Star Annabelle Wallis (EXCLUSIVE)

    Annabelle Wallis, who most recently appeared in Showtime’s Roger Ailes miniseries “The Loudest Voice,” has been tapped to star in James Wan’s top secret horror project, sources tell Variety. Wan is tackling the movie this fall before he jumps into prep on the “Aquaman” sequel with Jason Momoa at the top of 2020. Plot details [...]

  • New York Festival Sets Documentaries on

    New York Film Festival Sets Documentaries on Merce Cunningham, Roy Cohn

    Films on Merce Cunningham, Roy Cohn and Oliver Sacks are among the notable titles set for the Spotlight on Documentary lineup at the 57th New York Film Festival. Alla Kovgan’s “Cunningham 3D” centers on dancer and choreographer Cunningham, who was at the forefront of American modern dance for half a century. The Cohn documentary “Bully. [...]

  • CineLink Work in Progress Provides Step

    CineLink Work in Progress Provides Step Onto International Stage

    The Sarajevo Film Festival’s CineLink Work in Progress section has become a major venue for filmmakers from Southeastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa – this year it saw nearly 70 submissions, the most in the past decade. The competitive program boasts a large number of projects that have gone on to achieve major [...]

  • System Crasher

    Oscars: Germany Selects 'System Crasher' for International Feature Film Award

    Germany has chosen Nora Fingscheidt’s “System Crasher” as its entry for the newly re-branded International Feature Film award at the 92nd Academy Awards, it was announced Wednesday by promotional body German Films. Produced by Kineo Filmproduktion and Weydemann Bros, the film won a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, where it received its world premiere [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad