Comic-Con: Marvel ‘Shock and Awe’ Strategy Dominates Twitter Buzz

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Mahershala AliMarvel Studios panel, Comic-Con International, San Diego, USA - 20 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Disney’s Marvel Studios handily won the hype trophy from this year’s Comic-Con International San Diego.

Marvel Studios — which returned to the 2019 Comic-Con stage with a chock-full Phase 4 slate of announcements — dominated the discussion on Twitter out of the convention, capturing the most buzz for eight of the top 10 movies or TV shows overall, according to social-analytics firm ListenFirst Media.

“After sitting out Comic-Con in 2018, Marvel Studios basically unleashed a shock-and-awe campaign in Hall H this year,” said ListenFirst CMO Tracy David.

The No. 1 most-discussed movie or show at Comic-Con was Marvel’s surprise announcement of a “Blade” reboot starring Mahershala Ali, for which social-media conversation shot up nearly 600-fold (compared with the five days prior to Comic-Con). That was followed by the “Loki” series with Tom Hiddleston for Disney Plus; Natalie Portman’s return to the Thor franchise in the title role; and news of a standalone “Black Widow” movie starring Scarlett Johannson, per ListenFirst.

Along with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the four movies with the highest conversation score on Twitter during Comic-Con as measured by ListenFirst were all Marvel superhero movies with women or minorities in lead roles.

The data shows that “not only is Marvel embracing diversity, the audience is as well,” David said.

On the TV front, Marvel Studios captured eight of 10 most-discussed shows as it stacked the deck for the upcoming Disney Plus platform with TV projects. HBO’s new “Watchmen” TV show, which dropped a full-length trailer online during Comic-Con, had the highest score for a non-Marvel TV project (and registered as the No. 2 buzz-getter among television shows).

ListenFirst’s Conversation Score is compiled based on Twitter hashtag, handle, and keyword volume around a brand’s owned digital presence.

Top 10 Film & TV Titles at 2019 Comic-Con International by Conversation Score

Rank TV Program/Film ListenFirst Conversation Score for Comic-Con (7/17-7/21) Delta % (vs. 7/12-7/16)
1 “Blade” (Marvel Studios) 648,651 +59,739%
2 “Loki” (Disney Plus) 568,054 +256%
3 “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Marvel Studios) 547,126 +77%
4 “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios) 529,698 +1,072%
5 “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios) 342,221 _
6 “The Eternals” (Marvel Studios) 317,860 +2,246%
7 “Black Panther 2” (Marvel Studios) 297,673 +2,498%
8 “Watchmen” (HBO) 247,477 + >10,000%
9 “It: Chapter Two” (Warner Bros.) 246,744 +4,724%
10 “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus) 205,567 +34%

Source: ListenFirst Media

 

Top 10 Films at 2019 Comic-Con by Conversation Score

Rank Film ListenFirst Conversation Score, Comic-Con (7/17-7/21)
1 “Blade” (Marvel Studios) 648,651
2 “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Marvel Studios) 547,126
3 “Black Widow” (Marvel Studios) 529,698
4 “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Marvel Studios) 342,221
5 “The Eternals” (Marvel Studios) 317,860
6 “Black Panther 2” (Marvel Studios) 297,673
7 “It: Chapter Two” (Warner Bros.) 246,744
8 “Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness” (Marvel Studios) 169,190
9 “Captain Marvel 2” (Marvel Studios) 165,715
10 “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount) 92,944

Source: ListenFirst Media

 

Top 10 TV Shows at 2019 Comic-Con by Conversation Score

Rank TV Program ListenFirst Conversation Score, Comic-Con (7/17-7/21)
1 “Loki” (Disney Plus) 568,054
2 “Watchmen” (HBO) 247,477
3 “Hawkeye” (Disney Plus) 205,567
4 “WandaVision” (Disney Plus) 204,759
5 “Supernatural” (The CW) 191,349
6 “Game of Thrones” (HBO) 155,763
7 “The Walking Dead” (AMC) 153,434
8 “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nick) 140,504
9 “Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim) 127,733
10 “The Witcher” (Netflix) 126,812

Source: ListenFirst Media

