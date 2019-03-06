×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Comedy Central Launches YouTube Channel for Original Series and Specials (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Comedy Central YouTube Originals - Shane Torres Conquers Your Fears
CREDIT: Courtesy of Comedy Central

Comedy Central is stepping on the gas in its digital-entertainment drive with the launch of its first YouTube channel for originals.

The Viacom-owned brand is touting the new Comedy Central Originals YouTube channel as a “one-stop shop for the very best digital original comedy.” The channel (available at this link) launched Wednesday (March 6) and will feature a slate of new and returning series, stand-up and social content, and is set to release about five new pieces of weekly, said Jen Danielson, Comedy Central’s senior VP of digital.

Comedy Central already has a primary YouTube channel, which has included original shows like short-form mockumentary series “Mini-Mocks” and commercial parody series “As Seen on CC.” But overall, it’s largely tied to the TV channel. Jen Danielson, Comedy Central’s senior VP of digital, said it became clear there was an opportunity for a separate destination to feature its digital-only content and talent.

“Creators, especially up-and-coming creators, can get lost in the overall brand channel –- we have huge names on our main channel,” she said.

New shows premiering soon on the Comedy Central Originals YouTube channel include “Shane Torres Conquers Your Fears” (pictured above), in which the comedian leads guests through absurd immersion-therapy exercises, and “wellRED Comedy,” a sketch series with progressive millennial who grew up in the South. Projects in development include “Sex Fails,” with cringe-worthy stories of sexual misadventures, and “Mad Memes,” a mock investment show about which internet memes are the most bankable.

Related

The new YouTube originals channel’s launch comes after Comedy Central last fall rolled out the Comedy Central Stand-Up channel on YouTube, which currently has over 200,000 subscribers. On March 8, the the stand-up channel will premiere “Emily Heller: Ice Thickeners” — its first original one-hour special to premiere exclusively on a digital platform. The special, debuting on International Women’s Day, is produced by Endeavor and directed by Kulap Vilaysack, with Molly Mandel as executive producer and Anne Harris and Gabriella Yacyk executives in charge for Comedy Central.

The original digital content is produced with Viacom Digital Studios, formed in late 2017 and led by president Kelly Day, which established a process for Viacom’s brands to expand their output on social and digital platforms. Before, Comedy Central’s digital content was more limited in scale and scope, and typically stemmed from a TV franchise. The formation of VDS represented a fundamental change in “how a cable network also becomes responsive to digital,” Danielson said.

The stand-up channel’s traction gave Danielson and the rest of the Comedy Central team the confidence to invest in an originals channel on YouTube. “Now we have enough original digital content, and we have the process to lean into what those originals look like,” she said.

Danielson is betting the YouTube originals will further expand Comedy Central’s internet audience. In 2018, Comedy Central doubled its digital footprint, crossing more than 5 billion video views and nearly 10 billion minutes of watch-time minutes across platforms.

Producing content for digital platforms is much cheaper than TV, and much faster turnaround, Danielson said. “It’s two or three people touching the content instead of massive teams,” she said. “It’s also made for smaller screens so it’s a different level of investment.”

CC’s originals on YouTube will feature talent from The Creators Program, its in-house team of comedians and writers formed last year. “They’re the primary faces for most of the content,” Danielson said.

In addition to premiering on the Comedy Central Originals channel on YouTube, the content also will roll out across the brand’s owned-and-operated destination at cc.com; social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat; and the Comedy Central Stand Up channel on YouTube.

Pictured above: “Shane Torres Conquers Your Fears”

Popular on Variety

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

More TV

  • Boys in the Band Broadway

    'The Sinner' Renewed for Season 3 at USA Network, Matt Bomer Joins in Major Role

    “The Sinner” has officially been picked up for a third season, with Matt Bomer set to join the show starring opposite series lead Bill Pullman. The third season follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers [...]

  • Comedy Central YouTube Originals - Shane

    Comedy Central Launches YouTube Channel for Original Series and Specials (EXCLUSIVE)

    Comedy Central is stepping on the gas in its digital-entertainment drive with the launch of its first YouTube channel for originals. The Viacom-owned brand is touting the new Comedy Central Originals YouTube channel as a “one-stop shop for the very best digital original comedy.” The channel (available at this link) launched Wednesday (March 6) and [...]

  • The Act Hulu

    TV Review: 'The Act'

    Just months after playing a heavily accented woman enticed to commit crimes by her tragic pathologies in “Escape at Dannemora,” Patricia Arquette is doing the same thing — just with a different accent, different crimes, and different pathologies — in the new Hulu original “The Act.” Both Showtime’s prison-break drama from last year and Hulu’s [...]

  • Michael Jackson Fans Protest ‘Leaving Neverland’

    Michael Jackson Fans Protest ‘Leaving Neverland’ Broadcast in U.K.

    Michael Jackson fans gathered outside Channel 4’s London headquarters Wednesday to protest the broadcaster’s planned airing of “Leaving Neverland,” the controversial documentary about alleged sexual abuse by the late pop superstar. Jackson’s supporters have called the documentary, by HBO and Channel 4, an unjustified smear on the singer’s reputation. Channel 4 issued a strongly worded [...]

  • Colette

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2019

    With an impressive list of highly successful original shows to its name, Amazon Prime Video is ringing in March with even more original content for fans. This month will mark the debut of series such as “The Widow,” a British show which follows the story of a woman (Kate Beckinsale) whose husband has just died [...]

  • Gabriel Garcia Marquez Nobel laureate Gabriel

    Netflix to Adapt Gabriel García Márquez’s 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' as Series

    Netflix has acquired rights to adapt Gabriel García Márquez’s masterwork “One Hundred Years of Solitude” as a new series. The project marks the first screen adaptation of the landmark novel. Netflix will produce a Spanish-language original series based on the novel, first published in 1967. It has since sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad