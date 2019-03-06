Comedy Central Launches YouTube Channel for Original Series and Specials (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedy Central is stepping on the gas in its digital-entertainment drive with the launch of its first YouTube channel for originals.

The Viacom-owned brand is touting the new Comedy Central Originals YouTube channel as a “one-stop shop for the very best digital original comedy.” The channel (available at this link) launched Wednesday (March 6) and will feature a slate of new and returning series, stand-up and social content, and is set to release about five new pieces of weekly, said Jen Danielson, Comedy Central’s senior VP of digital.

Comedy Central already has a primary YouTube channel, which has included original shows like short-form mockumentary series “Mini-Mocks” and commercial parody series “As Seen on CC.” But overall, it’s largely tied to the TV channel. Jen Danielson, Comedy Central’s senior VP of digital, said it became clear there was an opportunity for a separate destination to feature its digital-only content and talent.

“Creators, especially up-and-coming creators, can get lost in the overall brand channel –- we have huge names on our main channel,” she said.

New shows premiering soon on the Comedy Central Originals YouTube channel include “Shane Torres Conquers Your Fears” (pictured above), in which the comedian leads guests through absurd immersion-therapy exercises, and “wellRED Comedy,” a sketch series with progressive millennial who grew up in the South. Projects in development include “Sex Fails,” with cringe-worthy stories of sexual misadventures, and “Mad Memes,” a mock investment show about which internet memes are the most bankable.

Related 'Impulse' Cast Talks Season 2 Renewal, New Character Developments Comedy Central’s ‘Comedians Solve World Problems’ Goes Global

The new YouTube originals channel’s launch comes after Comedy Central last fall rolled out the Comedy Central Stand-Up channel on YouTube, which currently has over 200,000 subscribers. On March 8, the the stand-up channel will premiere “Emily Heller: Ice Thickeners” — its first original one-hour special to premiere exclusively on a digital platform. The special, debuting on International Women’s Day, is produced by Endeavor and directed by Kulap Vilaysack, with Molly Mandel as executive producer and Anne Harris and Gabriella Yacyk executives in charge for Comedy Central.

The original digital content is produced with Viacom Digital Studios, formed in late 2017 and led by president Kelly Day, which established a process for Viacom’s brands to expand their output on social and digital platforms. Before, Comedy Central’s digital content was more limited in scale and scope, and typically stemmed from a TV franchise. The formation of VDS represented a fundamental change in “how a cable network also becomes responsive to digital,” Danielson said.

The stand-up channel’s traction gave Danielson and the rest of the Comedy Central team the confidence to invest in an originals channel on YouTube. “Now we have enough original digital content, and we have the process to lean into what those originals look like,” she said.

Danielson is betting the YouTube originals will further expand Comedy Central’s internet audience. In 2018, Comedy Central doubled its digital footprint, crossing more than 5 billion video views and nearly 10 billion minutes of watch-time minutes across platforms.

Producing content for digital platforms is much cheaper than TV, and much faster turnaround, Danielson said. “It’s two or three people touching the content instead of massive teams,” she said. “It’s also made for smaller screens so it’s a different level of investment.”

CC’s originals on YouTube will feature talent from The Creators Program, its in-house team of comedians and writers formed last year. “They’re the primary faces for most of the content,” Danielson said.

In addition to premiering on the Comedy Central Originals channel on YouTube, the content also will roll out across the brand’s owned-and-operated destination at cc.com; social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat; and the Comedy Central Stand Up channel on YouTube.

Pictured above: “Shane Torres Conquers Your Fears”