Comcast Xfinity X1 Adds Cinedigm’s CONtv and Docurama to VOD Lineup

Comcast’s Xfinity X1 now offers Cinedigm’s subscription-based video services CONtv and Docurama, continuing the expansion of the cable operator’s internet-delivered entertainment options.

CONtv, priced at $4.99 per month, offers a selection of classic cult films and series, and Docurama ($2.99 per month) provides a library of documentaries. The two Cinedigm properties follow the launch of the company’s faith-based network the Dove Channel on X1 last year.

For Comcast, the addition of the two Cinedigm channels furthers its strategy of becoming the one-stop-shop for all video — to be the “input A” to the TV, so subscribers don’t have to switch to another device like a Roku or Apple TV. It now offers Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, Real Vision and CuriosityStream in its X1 app lineup.

In the first quarter of 2019, Comcast lost a net 107,000 residential video subscribers, to stand at 20,852 million at the end of the period.

CONtv originally started out as dedicated to all things related to Comic-Con, but has switched to a mix of offbeat movies and animated series. CONtv’s newest additions include “Where On Earth Is Carmen San Diego,” “Angela Anaconda,” “Arthur & Merlin,” teen comedy “Behaving Badly” starring Selena Gomez, and episodes of art tutorial “The Joy Of Painting with Bob Ross.” Docurama provides hundreds of hours of documentaries spanning biographies, sports, music, political exposés and interviews.

Cinedigm, an independent entertainment distributor that operates a network of OTT services, last month announced plans to acquire Future Today for $60 million and incorporate the video-platform company and its 700-plus AVOD channels. Cinedigm is majority-owned by Bison Capital, a Hong Kong-based investment firm.

