You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Comcast Adds Real Vision’s $15 Finance and Investing Channel to X1 VOD Lineup

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Real Vision - Comcast X1
CREDIT: Courtesy of Comcast

Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers with X1 can now subscribe to Real Vision, a millennial-targeted video-on-demand service for investors, traders and entrepreneurs — marking the latest VOD addition to the cable operator’s menu.

Real Vision features 15 original series including interviews, analysis and documentaries focused on “democratizing” financial intelligence. A subscription to Real Vision costs $14.99 per month after a free seven-day trial. X1 customers can sign up through Comcast directly through the set-top.

Real Vision went live on the X1 set-top platform last week. It joins Comcast’s lineup of third-party video services available through X1, which include Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

“We’re excited to count Real Vision among the growing number of choices available to Xfinity X1 customers,” Michael Imbesi, Comcast Cable’s VP of movies and pay-per-view programming, said in a statement. “X1 customers value the platform’s unique, integrated experience that enables instant voice search across networks, studios and streaming services such as Real Vision, all in one place.”

Related

Real Vision’s programming features business and finance leaders including Kyle Bass, Jim Rogers, Mark Cuban, Stanley Druckenmiller, Jim Chanos, Mike Steinhardt and Mike Novogratz. On average, according to Real Vision, its videos are watched to 87% completion.

The Comcast deal expands the reach of Real Vision, which also has distribution deals with websites Investing.com, Invstr and Interactive Brokers and is available through connected-device platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Xumo, and Amazon Fire TV. In addition to the SVOD service, Real Vision offers access to some free content.

Real Vision was co-founded by CEO Raoul Pal Pal — a former Goldman Sachs hedge-fund manager — and ad-industry veteran Damian Horner, addressing what they saw as a gap in financial media tailored to younger audiences. The company has about 100 full-time employees, including about 60 in New York City.

Since first launching in September 2014, Real Vision has accrued close to 50,000 paid subscribers across its products, according to Pal. The company is not yet profitable.

“We’re edgy and young,” said Pal, saying Real Vision doesn’t compete with traditional financial cable networks like CNBC or Bloomberg. “Everybody else does live news. We do analysis and deep dives.”

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Digital

  • Real Vision - Comcast X1

    Comcast Adds Real Vision's $15 Finance and Investing Channel to X1 VOD Lineup

    Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers with X1 can now subscribe to Real Vision, a millennial-targeted video-on-demand service for investors, traders and entrepreneurs — marking the latest VOD addition to the cable operator’s menu. Real Vision features 15 original series including interviews, analysis and documentaries focused on “democratizing” financial intelligence. A subscription to Real Vision costs $14.99 per [...]

  • Netflix TV screen

    Netflix Prices for All U.S. Customers Will Increase in May 2019

    Netflix is about to get pricier: The streamer this week began notifying U.S. customers that its previously announced fee hikes will take effect starting with May 2019 billing cycles. The company announced higher pricing for all plans — representing its biggest price increase to date — in January, with the new rates applying to new [...]

  • Cardi B, Juice WRLD, More Inducted

    Cardi B, Juice WRLD, More Inducted Into Spotify’s RapCaviar ‘Pantheon’

    Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Jaden Smith and Gunna have been announced as the 2019 inductees to Spotify’s RapCaviar “Pantheon,” the streaming giant announced. Last year, Spotify created the Pantheon, which includes life-sized sculptures of the biggest breakthrough artists of the year, “cultural disruptors who are making an undeniable impact on hip-hop.” According to the rather [...]

  • John Legend's Voice Finally Arrives on

    Google Assistant Gets John Legend Voice, With a Little Help From A.I.

    Ever wanted to casually chat with John Legend? Now you can, in the comfort of your own home no less, thanks to a new Google Assistant mode that makes use of Legend’s voice to respond to everyday queries about the weather, random factoids and more. However, there’s a twist to this: The responses aren’t just [...]

  • viacom logo

    T-Mobile Inks Viacom Content Deal for Upcoming Wireless TV Services

    Viacom is coming to T-Mobile’s over-the-top wireless TV packages — which promise to let consumers to fully cut the cable cord — under a broad content-distribution agreement. Under the multiyear deal announced Wednesday, Viacom’s portfolio of networks including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, and Paramount will become part of T-Mobile’s new mobile video services slated [...]

  • Netflix Buys Philippines Horror Film 'Aurora'

    Netflix Buys Philippines Horror Film 'Aurora' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Aurora,” a horror thriller directed by Yam Laranas (“The Road,” “Sigaw”) has been acquired by Netflix. It is one of the first films from The Philippines to be picked up by the global streaming giant and will play out from April 25. With a screenplay by Laranas and Gin de Mesa, the film sees a [...]

  • Dave & Buster's Gets a 'Star

    'Star Trek: Dark Remnant' VR Experience Goes Live at Dave & Buster's

    Dave & Buster’s is doubling down on virtual reality: The gaming restaurant chain launched a new “Star Trek” VR experience at 122 of its locations across North America Tuesday that allows players to rescue the “Enterprise” from space debris and evil Klingons. “Star Trek: Dark Remnant” puts up to 4 players aboard the U.S.S. Galileo, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad