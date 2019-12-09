×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Comcast to Spend $2 Billion on NBCU’s Peacock Streaming Service in First Two Years

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
NBCUniversal Peacock
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCUniversal

Comcast expects to pump $2 billion into NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service in 2020 and 2021, while the company is projecting it will not be profitable for the first five years, according to CFO Mike Cavanagh.

Cavanagh, who provided the details Monday at UBS’s Global TMT Conference in New York City, tried to put the Peacock investment into context for the cable and media giant — noting that $2 billion earmarked for the streaming initiative represents 1% of annual earnings.

Peacock is slated to launch in April 2020, with Comcast pay-TV subscribers to have access for no additional charge. The service will also be available for a fee to non-cable subscribers, but Cavanagh didn’t disclose any info on pricing.

Comcast has scheduled an investor meeting for Jan. 16, 2020, where it promises to outline additional plans for Peacock.

Cavanagh said Comcast’s No. 1 priority for 2020 will be to continue driving growth in it broadband businesses, with Peacock falling into a close second.

In October, NBCU reshuffled the leadership of Peacock: It named Matt Strauss, a longtime Comcast exec, chairman of Peacock, and moved veteran TV exec Bonnie Hammer, who had been overseeing the company’s direct-to-consumer efforts, to chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios (combining Universal Television and Universal Content Prods.).

Peacock will be home to popular sitcom “The Office” — which will move to Peacock from Netflix January 2021 — and “Parks and Recreation,” also exclusively on the service. To stock Peacock, NBCU also has licensed long-running favorites from other studios, including a deal with Sony Pictures Television for the rights to “Married With Children” and “The King of Queens.”

Other shows set to stream on Peacock include “30 Rock,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Cheers,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Frasier,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Will & Grace.” In addition, Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation will create original movies for Peacock. Peacock also will draw on NBCU’s news, sports, cable unscripted and Spanish-language divisions for additional programming.

Original dramas NBCU has announced for Peacock include a “Battlestar Galactica” reboot from Sam Esmail; “Dr. Death,” based on the podcast from Wondery of the same name, starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater; “Brave New World” with Demi Moore; and “Armas de Mujer” from the team behind Telemundo’s “La Reina del Sur.” The service’s original comedies are set to include a revival of “Saved by the Bell” with original series cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkle, along with shows from partners including Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Mike Schur, Ed Helms, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rashida Jones and Tracey Wigfield.

More TV

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    ViacomCBS Will Explore Sale of Black Rock CBS Headquarters

    ViacomCBS will explore the sale of the famous Black Rock building, which has served as the headquarters of CBS since the mid 1960s. Bob Bakish, CEO of the company, which was created last week from the merger of CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc., said the newly combined entertainment conglomerate would explore the sale of sundry [...]

  • NBCUniversal Peacock

    Comcast to Spend $2 Billion on NBCU's Peacock Streaming Service in First Two Years

    Comcast expects to pump $2 billion into NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service in 2020 and 2021, while the company is projecting it will not be profitable for the first five years, according to CFO Mike Cavanagh. Cavanagh, who provided the details Monday at UBS’s Global TMT Conference in New York City, tried to put the Peacock [...]

  • Lorenzo Soria77th Annual Golden Globes Nominations,

    HFPA President Responds to Golden Globes' Female Director Shut-Out: 'We Vote by Film'

    Despite gains in the number of films and TV shows helmed by women, female directors were completely shut out of the Golden Globes once again this year. The snub was immediately called out on social media, with filmmakers like “Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el tweeting, “do not look for justice in the awards system.” However, [...]

  • Bill Hemmer Will Inherit Shepard Smith

    Bill Hemmer Will Inherit Shepard Smith Slot at Fox News

    Bill Hemmer has been the faithful morning co-anchor at Fox News Channel, boosting the profiles of time-slot partners like Megyn Kelly, Martha MacCallum and Shannon Bream. Now he’s set to step into his own solo spotlight. Hemmer will take over the 3 p.m. timeslot previously anchored by Shepard Smith, the last stage of a much-scrutinized [...]

  • The recipients of the 42nd Annual

    Heartfelt Tributes Trump Politics at Kennedy Center Honors

    WASHINGTON, D.C. — Political chatter was kept to a minimum Sunday night as the Kennedy Center Honors presented elaborate tributes to “Sesame Street” — made more poignant by the death of legendary puppeteer Caroll Spinney earlier in the day — as well as Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, Earth, Wind and Fire and conductor Michael Tilson [...]

  • Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) is

    'The Irishman,' 'Once Upon a Time,' 'The Mandalorian' Among Art Directors Guild Nominations

    The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced its nominations for the 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features. Among the films recognized for outstanding production design are James Mangold’s “Ford V Ferrari,” Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad