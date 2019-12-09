Comcast to Spend $2 Billion on NBCU’s Peacock Streaming Service in First Two Years

Comcast expects to pump $2 billion into NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service in 2020 and 2021, while the company is projecting it will not be profitable for the first five years, according to CFO Mike Cavanagh.

Cavanagh, who provided the details Monday at UBS’s Global TMT Conference in New York City, tried to put the Peacock investment into context for the cable and media giant — noting that $2 billion earmarked for the streaming initiative represents 1% of annual earnings.

Peacock is slated to launch in April 2020, with Comcast pay-TV subscribers to have access for no additional charge. The service will also be available for a fee to non-cable subscribers, but Cavanagh didn’t disclose any info on pricing.

Comcast has scheduled an investor meeting for Jan. 16, 2020, where it promises to outline additional plans for Peacock.

Cavanagh said Comcast’s No. 1 priority for 2020 will be to continue driving growth in it broadband businesses, with Peacock falling into a close second.

In October, NBCU reshuffled the leadership of Peacock: It named Matt Strauss, a longtime Comcast exec, chairman of Peacock, and moved veteran TV exec Bonnie Hammer, who had been overseeing the company’s direct-to-consumer efforts, to chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios (combining Universal Television and Universal Content Prods.).

Peacock will be home to popular sitcom “The Office” — which will move to Peacock from Netflix January 2021 — and “Parks and Recreation,” also exclusively on the service. To stock Peacock, NBCU also has licensed long-running favorites from other studios, including a deal with Sony Pictures Television for the rights to “Married With Children” and “The King of Queens.”

Other shows set to stream on Peacock include “30 Rock,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Cheers,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Frasier,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Will & Grace.” In addition, Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation will create original movies for Peacock. Peacock also will draw on NBCU’s news, sports, cable unscripted and Spanish-language divisions for additional programming.

Original dramas NBCU has announced for Peacock include a “Battlestar Galactica” reboot from Sam Esmail; “Dr. Death,” based on the podcast from Wondery of the same name, starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater; “Brave New World” with Demi Moore; and “Armas de Mujer” from the team behind Telemundo’s “La Reina del Sur.” The service’s original comedies are set to include a revival of “Saved by the Bell” with original series cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkle, along with shows from partners including Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Mike Schur, Ed Helms, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rashida Jones and Tracey Wigfield.