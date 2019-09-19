×

Comcast Adds DAZN Sports-Streaming Service to Xfinity Flex, Sets Launch on X1

Todd Spangler

DAZN, the digital sports service headed by ex-ESPN boss John Skipper, is now available to Comcast broadband customers on Xfinity Flex and will be available on Xfinity X1 this fall. It’s the first distribution deal for DAZN with a major U.S. provider since it debuted the combat-sports-oriented service in the States a year ago.

In the U.S., DAZN’s subscriptions cost $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The company hasn’t disclosed subscriber figures.

For Comcast, the deal with DAZN (pronounced “da-ZONE”) is part of the cable operator’s broader strategy to bring internet content to cable TV and broadband subs — so they stay in the Comcast environment, instead of switching to connected-TV platforms like Apple TV or Roku.

DAZN joins Comcast’s over-the-top lineup which include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, AMC Premiere, Acorn TV, UMC and CuriosityStream. Comcast expects to soon add Hulu, as part of its agreement granting Disney control of Hulu, as well as NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service in 2020. In addition, Comcast’s X1 and Xfinity Flex also offer access to free, ad-supported services including YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV and Xumo.

The DAZN pact comes a day after Comcast announced that it will drop the $5 monthly charge for one Flex set-top for Xfinity Internet-only customers.

“We’re thrilled to give our Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers access to DAZN’s live and on-demand programming starting this fall just in time for some of the most highly anticipated events in sports this year,” Daniel Spinosa, Comcast Cable’s VP of entertainment services, said in announcing the deal.

Later this year, according to the companies, DAZN content will be more deeply integrated within X1 and Flex with direct access from the sports hub and the ability for customers to call up specific programming with the Xfinity voice remote.

Upcoming events on DAZN include: Triple G vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the IBF middleweight world championship (Oct. 5); Bellator 232 featuring the Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima welterweight championship contest (Oct. 26); Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev in the WBO light heavyweight championship; and the boxing rematch between YouTube creators KSI and Logan Paul (Nov. 9).

DAZN, backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries, launched in the U.S. market in September 2018. This year, it premiered live baseball show “ChangeUp” and unveiled a docu-series, “40 Days,” which pairs celebrity executive producers with boxers to document their prep leading up to fight night. Last week, DAZN launched daily talk show from former NFL All-Pro punter Pat McAfee.

Internationally, DAZN is available in Japan, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Canada.

