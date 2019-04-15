×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

YouTube’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 2 Kicks Off Co-Marketing Deal With Enterprise (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cobra Kai - Enterprise commercial
CREDIT: Courtesy of YouTube/Enterprise

YouTube has pared back its slate of scripted originals, but it’s putting its shoulder into promoting its most popular drama: “Cobra Kai,” the continuation of the “Karate Kid” saga starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

YouTube inked a “Cobra Kai” co-marketing partnership with Enterprise, timed for the April 24 premiere of season 2. It’s the first brand deal for one of YouTube’s scripted originals.

The deal includes Enterprise ads with Macchio and Zabka promoting season 2 of “Cobra Kai”; digital media buys promoting Enterprise and “Cobra Kai” tune-in; and in-show integration. The campaign launches April 15 and runs for six weeks in the U.S. As part of the pact, Enterprise will create co-branded assets that will appear on Enterprise.com, airport kiosks, and in its branch locations, including posters, counter mats, and vehicle hang tags.

The 30-second ad features Macchio and Zabka as themselves playing up their iconic rivalry, as they visit an Enterprise location to each rent cars (watch the spot at this link). Commented Macchio: “By combining the playful ribbing that Billy and I share in real life and blurring the lines with the iconic rivalry of our two characters, it strikes a perfect chord as an ad for both properties. Win-win.”

Related

Season 2 of the show picks up after Cobra Kai’s controversial win at the All Valley Championships. Daniel realizes his next countermove is to open his own karate training school called Miyagi-Do, in honor of his mentor Mr. Miyagi.

The in-show integration in season 2 occurs in episode 5. In the series, Daniel Larusso (Macchio) is the owner of Larusso Auto Group, a successful car dealership in San Bernardino county. In the episode, the series will showcase the Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise location within the dealership.

The campaign developed with Enterprise for “Cobra Kai” season 2 focuses on the rivalry between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai but also allows both Daniel and Johnny to be the heroes and let audiences identify with whichever dojo/storyline they identify with, according to Marc Weinhouse, YouTube’s global head of brand partnerships. “The work we did with Enterprise, the show EPs and talent demonstrates what’s possible through true strategic and creative collaboration,” he said.

The first season of “Cobra Kai” scored a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and the premiere episode drew over 55 million views. It also ranked No. 6 on Google’s top 10 trending TV shows search for 2018.

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald (“Hot Tub Time Machine”), and Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (“Harold & Kumar” movies, “American Reunion”). Susan Ekins also is an executive producer, and Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produced for Overbrook Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Digital

  • Cobra Kai - Enterprise commercial

    YouTube's 'Cobra Kai' Season 2 Kicks Off Co-Marketing Deal With Enterprise (EXCLUSIVE)

    YouTube has pared back its slate of scripted originals, but it’s putting its shoulder into promoting its most popular drama: “Cobra Kai,” the continuation of the “Karate Kid” saga starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. YouTube inked a “Cobra Kai” co-marketing partnership with Enterprise, timed for the April 24 premiere of season 2. It’s the [...]

  • Vimeo logo

    Vimeo Acquires Magisto, a Video-Creation Automation Company

    Vimeo is acquiring Magisto, a video-creation service, aiming to bulk up its video tool set and expand its customer base. Magisto, founded in 2009, claims to have over 100 million users. The company had raised $22.5 million from investors including Qualcomm Ventures, SanDisk Ventures, and Horizons Ventures, according to Crunchbase. Terms of the deal weren’t [...]

  • Minimum usage fee is £35Mandatory Credit:

    European Commission Gives Final Seal of Approval to Copyright Law Overhaul

    The European Commission, the European Union’s executive body, has approved a long-gestating major reform to copyright law, which had already been passed by the European Parliament last month. The overhaul contains two controversial provisions that will make online platforms liable for illegal uploading of copyright-protected content on their sites, as well as force Google, Facebook [...]

  • Tencent Penguin Adapting Australia's 'Miss Fisher

    Tencent Penguin Adapting Australia's 'Miss Fisher' Series in China

    Production has begun in China on a Mandarin-language version of Australian TV series “Miss Fisher Murder Mysteries.” It is the first Australian television series to have been re-versioned in China. The original series, based on Kerry Greenwood’s Phryne Fisher mystery novels, was created by Every Cloud Productions. The Shanghai 99 Visual Company acquired the Chinese format [...]

  • Netflix Korea Launches 'My First' Original

    Netflix Korea Launches 'My First' Original Series as Subscriptions Grow

    Following its recent zombie hit “Kingdom,” global streaming giant Netflix will next week launch its latest Korean original series, coming-of-age romance drama “My First First Love”. Loosely based on a web series by Jung Hyun-jung and Kim Ran, “My First” recounts the ups and downs of a group of friends living under one roof. Composed [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Adds 10 Original Films to India Slate  

    Global streaming giant Netflix has added 10 Indian original films ]to its slate. The are in a variety of genres and hail from a galaxy of A-list talent. After the success of 2018’s “Lust Stories,” Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap, reunite for the self-explanatory “Ghost Stories,” being produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s [...]

  • Oculus Hid Jokes Mocking Privacy Concerns

    Oculus Accidentally Hid Messages Mocking Privacy in Thousands of New Controllers

    Tens of thousands of Oculus Touch controllers have been accidentally released with hidden “Easter Eggs” mocking privacy concerns in various phrases printed on an internal component of some devices, Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell revealed in a tweet. Phrases including “This Space For Rent” and “The Masons Were Here” were meant to appear on prototypes of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad