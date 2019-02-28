×
CNN Launches App on Magic Leap One Headset

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Magic Leap

CNN is coming to augmented reality: The news network launched an app on Magic Leap’s AR headset Thursday, streaming live programming and on-demand videos on the device.

CNN’s app is making use of Magic Leap’s screens framework, which brings linear 2D video to virtual TV screens that can be pinned to walls, ceilings, or even launched in thin air. The app is making use of TV Everywhere authentication, meaning that users need to log in with their pay TV credentials to access CNN’s full programming.

Magic Leap also hinted at plans to take CNN’s AR game beyond flat virtual TV screens, with a news release stating that the network would be “releasing new features soon that further showcase the immersive capabilities in spatial computing to give users more opportunities to explore, experience and engage with bolder forms of storytelling.”

However, not everyone was happy with the way CNN’s app was portrayed in Thursday’s publicity push. Moor Insights & Strategy analyst Anshel Sag took issue with the video produced to announce the new app, arguing in a tweet that it didn’t portray the capabilities of the Magic Leap One headset realistically.

