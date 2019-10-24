×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CNN Will Follow Its Female Reporters on the Campaign Trail for HBO Max

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
A Man Walks Into the Cnn Center in Atlanta Georgia Usa 26 August 2014 Multiple Media Outlets Are Reporting That Turner Broadcasting Which Includes Multiple Networks Including Cnn and Headline News Are Expecting Major Job Cuts Through Both Buyouts and Layoffs the Network Announced Today a Voluntary Buyout Program For About Six Percent of Hits U S -based Employees United States AtlantaUsa Media Cnn Job Cuts - Aug 2014
CREDIT: Erik S. Lesser/Epa/REX/Shutterst

Some of CNN’s best-known female political journalists may find themselves inadvertently taking part in Hollywood’s streaming wars.

HBO Max, the WarnerMedia streaming service slated to launch next year, has greenlit four unscripted projects from CNN Films, and one of them will follow the cable-news outlet’s female political reporters as they cover the campaign to win the 2020 presidential election. The documentary is expected to draw “from unprecedented access to the campaign press corps” and reveal “how these powerhouse political reporters deal with the candidates as well as with the challenges of life on the road. HBO Max did not name the CNN personnel who might be depicted in the project.

CNN is the latest WarnerMedia property to take part in launch of HBO Max, which will represent AT&T’s bid to gain revenue from the growing number of consumers turning to streaming video for entertainment. The project will join a crowded field, one already populated by Hulu, Netflix, Amazon and CBS All Access and one soon to be joined by Apple and Disney Plus. The news outlet’s CNN Films was originally devised to create original non-fiction programming that could fill the network’s schedule when the news cycle eased, but in the era of the Trump administration, news outlets often find themselves with more information than they can present in a 24-hour day. In this era, CNN Films might find itself with an expanded purview, providing content not just to its parent network, but also to other WarnerMedia outlets.

“We are so pleased to produce original nonfiction projects with HBO Max and to release new content from CNN Films and CNN Original Series via a streaming partner that complements our brands and creative goals,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, in a prepared statement. “We look forward to partnering on future projects as well.”

The other CNN Films projects heading for HBO Max include “Heaven’s Gate,” a four-part unscripted series “that explores the infamous religious movement and the stranger-than-fiction circumstances that culminated in the biggest mass suicide to ever take place on U.S. soil.” The project is directed and executive produced by Clay Tweel, and produced by Campfire, the scripted and nonfiction production company from  producer Ross Dinerstein along with Chris Bannon, Eric Spiegelman, Peter Clowney, and Erik Diehn for the digital media company Stitcher.

“Generation Hustle” is a 10-part series that examines “the lengths young people will go to for fame, fortune, and power” It is produced by Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, and will be executive produced by Yon Motskin, Stacey Offman, and Richard Perello.

“Persona” is a documentary feature that “explores the riveting and unexpected origin story of America’s obsession with personality testing.”

 

 

 

 

More TV

  • Jean Smart

    Jean Smart on the 'Timelessness' of 'Watchmen'

    Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart has embodied some memorable television characters over the past three and a half decades, from office manager Charlene Frazier-Stillfield (“Designing Women”) and former high school flame Lana Gardner (“Frasier”), to first lady Martha Logan (“24”) and family matriarch Floyd Gerhardt (“Fargo”). Her latest small-screen role is sure to follow in those [...]

  • Jack Ryan

    'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Taps 'Prison Break' Creator Paul Scheuring as Season 3 Showrunner

    “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” has found its new showrunner. “Prison Break” creator Paul Scheuring has been tapped to run season 3 of the Amazon show, after Carlton Cuse, who co-created and co-showran the series with Graham Roland, stepped away from the role in March. “All The Money in the World” writer David Scarpa was originally in [...]

  • Kathryn Hahn Mrs. Fletcher

    Tom Perrotta on Adapting 'Mrs. Fletcher' for a Post-#MeToo World

    A lot has changed in the two years since Tom Perrotta first published “Mrs. Fletcher.” The novel centers on the titular Eve Fletcher, whose son goes off to college, granting her the opportunity to explore her sexuality and new-found freedom through pornography, higher education and new relationships. At the time he was writing the novel, [...]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    CNN Will Follow Its Female Reporters on the Campaign Trail for HBO Max

    Some of CNN’s best-known female political journalists may find themselves inadvertently taking part in Hollywood’s streaming wars. HBO Max, the WarnerMedia streaming service slated to launch next year, has greenlit four unscripted projects from CNN Films, and one of them will follow the cable-news outlet’s female political reporters as they cover the campaign to win [...]

  • Lashan Browning Tiffany Williams Adam Gonzalez

    MTV Studios Beefs Up Unscripted Roster With Three Overall Deals

    MTV Studios has set overall deals with three top producers of unscripted series for VH1 and MTV. The pacts with Lashan Browning, Adam Gonzalez and Tiffany Lea Williams reflect Viacom’s push into original content production across its brands. MTV Studios aims to help spur the growth of new independent production banners by offering overhead and [...]

  • Xfinity Flex

    Comcast's Over-the-Top Strategy: Expand Streaming Offering With Xfinity Flex

    Comcast, the U.S.’s biggest purveyor of cable television, has laid the groundwork for a future where it’s perfectly happy if you don’t subscribe to a TV package. Of course, the cable giant still wants you to buy as many services as it has on offer, including a fat bundle of TV channels and add-ons like [...]

  • Kathie Lee Gifford - Outstanding Informative

    Daytime Emmy Awards Will Expand to Three Nights in 2020

    The National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences is spreading out next year’s Daytime Emmy Awards over three days — mirroring what its west-coast counterpart already does with the Primetime Emmys. NATAS, the East Coast-based academy handling most non-Primetime Emmys, announced Tuesday that the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be divided into three awards [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad