×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CNN Is Pulling Anderson Cooper’s Show Off Facebook, Will Launch ‘Go There’ on Social Platform This Summer

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anderson Cooper
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

After a year on Facebook Watch, CNN’s “Anderson Cooper Full Circle” daily news program will leave the social platform next month — and instead will run on the cable news network’s own digital properties starting in September.

At the same time, CNN has set a new show for Facebook Watch slated to debut this summer: “Go There,” described as a single-topic daily news show running 10-15 minutes “built for the next generation of news junkies on Facebook,” according to the network. It will feature a new format in which CNN correspondents in the field will report directly from their mobile devices.

The Cooper show relatively speaking was a hit on Facebook: Episodes of “Full Circle,” which have run Monday-Friday since July 2017, on average have reached 2 million people, according to CNN, and “we know it will perform well on our platforms too,” Andrew Morse, executive VP and GM of CNN Digital Worldwide, wrote in a memo to staff that was obtained by Variety.

Related

Cooper’s “Full Circle” is among the slate of news programming Facebook originally greenlit and funded last summer from nearly two dozen partners — part of the company’s efforts to show it’s supporting credible news content for Facebook, as well as to bring users to Facebook Watch.

Earlier this year, CNN decided to bring Cooper’s show to its owned-and-operated platforms because the show had proved it could attract an audience and the network wanted to gain better economics, by controlling the ad inventory. “Shifting [‘Anderson Cooper Full Circle’] to our own properties is a significant step in our streaming strategy,” Morse wrote in the memo. “This is not a trial. It’s the beginning of something. We waited for the right program to come along to stream on our owned platforms, and now we’ve found it.”

Word of CNN’s changes come as Facebook is touting Watch’s momentum. According to Facebook, the number of users for the video service daily has grown to 140 million, up from 75 million six months ago, and now watch an average of 26 minutes of video daily (although Facebook is counting everyone who watched a minimum of 60 seconds of video).

“Anderson Cooper Full Circle” will end its run on Facebook Watch on July 17 and then take a summer break before resuming on CNN’s digital platforms after Labor Day. CNN’s decision to move “Full Circle” to its own platforms was first reported by BI Prime.

The majority of the audience for “Full Circle” on Facebook was between 13-54, according to Morse. He’s confident the show will find a robust viewership on CNN’s own platforms, noting that in the first quarter of 2019, Anderson’s “AC360” content had 4 million monthly video starts on the CNN mobile app alone, which was up more than six-fold from 2018.

According to Shelley Venus, Facebook’s global video lead for news partnerships, CNN’s move to take “Full Circle” to its owned-and-operated properties fits into the social giant’s original premise in funding news content.

“One of our intentions with the news in Watch program was to incubate new [intellectual property] with partners and figure out where that video content would be more successful for them in the long term with audiences, both on Watch and in general,” she said in a statement. “The CNN team has demonstrated that they are excited to bring the show to CNN’s core fans and site, and in the meantime, we will be applying the lessons learned over the past year to bring a new show to Facebook to test with them.”

CNN said it also will take insights it gleaned from “Anderson Cooper Full Circle” and apply them to “Go There,” which is designed to be a test for a different format.

“We learned a number of things in the first year of the show,” Morse wrote in the staff memo. “We saw patterns in stories that resonated and observed how our audience wants to consume this mobile-first streaming content. Most important, we learned that the show’s real special sauce was the audience’s trust in Anderson and our CNN correspondents in the field.”

Of the news shows Facebook originally funded, it has renewed about one-third including those from ABC News, Business Insider, BuzzFeed News, Fox News Channel, Group Nine Media and Univision, according to the BI Prime report.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More TV

  • Showtime Desus and Mero TV Summit

    NBC, AMC, Showtime, Tubi Execs on Future of Inclusive TV

    As television focuses on diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera, broadcasters, cable networks and streamers alike are finding ways to include more women and people of color among their ranks. The small screen is known for being more diverse than the big screen — for reasons at the intersections of cost [...]

  • Dogs

    Netflix Renews 'Dogs' Docuseries for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has renewed “Dogs” for a second season, Variety has learned exclusively. The docuseries comes from executive producers Amy Berg and Glen Zipper and is designed to celebrate the deep emotional bonds formed between people and their four-legged friends. The first six-episode season launched in November 2018. “We are so excited that our pack is [...]

  • Warner Bros.' WB Story Lab and

    Warner Bros. Expands WB Story Lab and WB First Cut Educational Initiatives

    More than 3,500 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District participated in the second year of Warner Bros.’ storytelling educational initiatives WB Story Lab and WB First Cut during the 2018-19 school year. The studio plans to continue both programs for a third year in partnership with nonprofit orgs Young Storytellers and Ghetto Film [...]

  • Sony Animation Links to Tencent, Sets

    Sony Pictures Animation Links to Tencent, Sets New ‘Boondocks,’ Tartakovsky Duo

    ANNECY  —  In an expansive mode after the huge critical, commercial and Academy Award validation for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Sony Pictures Animation announced at Annecy on Wednesday that China’s Tencent has boarded Jackie Chan’s “Wish Dragon,” plus a reimagining of “The Boondocks,”  horror series “Hungry Ghosts,” comedy series “Superbago” and two new Genndy Tartakovsky [...]

  • Jude Law Woody Allen

    Jude Law to Star in Sky and HBO Drama ‘The Third Day’

    After the success of “Chernobyl,” Sky and HBO are teaming again, this time on “The Third Day.” Jude Law will star in the six-parter, which will be the first original from Sky Studios, the Comcast-owned pay-TV giant’s new production unit that was announced Wednesday. Sky will produce alongside Plan B, immersive theater outfit Punchdrunk International, [...]

  • Sky to Double Investment in Originals

    Sky Plans to Double Investment in Originals in New Initiative Under Comcast

    Comcast-backed Sky has launched an in-house production unit, Sky Studios, and will double the amount it sinks into original programming as part of an effort to become the leading production force in Europe. Its first project will be “The Third Day,” a drama co-production with HBO and starring Jude Law. Sky Studios will create content [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad