Comcast-Backed Spaces Launches San Jose Location With ‘Terminator’ VR Experience

Comcast-backed virtual reality startup Spaces is getting ready to open its second California location in San Jose next month: The company has teamed up with Cinemark to open a new VR center at the Century 20 Oakridge and XD theatre in San Jose on February 8.

The new Cinemark Spaces center will open with “Fight for the Future,” a multiplayer VR experience based on the “Terminator Salvation” movie. Groups of up to 4 players will enter a virtual world where they can join the resistance to fight Skynet together.

This is being made possible by a combination of VR headsets and computer backpacks, which allow participants to freely roam on a stage with physical props. Tickets for the new San Jose location are on sale effective immediately, with prices ranging from $20 to $30 per participant.

“Cinemark is constantly innovating and providing new experiences for our guests; we love taking entertainment and moviegoing to the next level,” said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradiin a statement. “Cinemark is excited to partner with Spaces to provide our Bay Area guests with a fun, immersive, mixed-reality adventure.”

Spaces was founded in 2016, and has raised more than $10 million from investors including Comcast Ventures, Songcheng Performance Co., Match VC, Boost VC, Canyon Creek Capital and others. The company launched its first VR center in Irvine, Calif. last August.

This isn’t the first time that Cinemark has been dabbling in VR as a way to enhance its theater experience. The 6,014-screen exhibitor has also been operating a The Void VR center at its West Plano, Texas location.