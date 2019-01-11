×
Google Stops Making Chromecast Audio

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Google

Google has stopped making its Chromecast Audio streaming adapter, and is instead focused on smart speakers going forward. A company spokesperson confirmed Friday that Chromecast Audio is being discontinued, sending Variety the following statement:

“Our product portfolio continues to evolve, and now we have a variety of products for users to enjoy audio. We have therefore stopped manufacturing our Chromecast Audio products. We will continue to offer assistance for Chromecast Audio devices, so users can continue to enjoy their music, podcasts and more.”

Google first introduced Chromecast Audio as a way to bring music streaming to existing stereo systems and speakers with line-in connectivity in 2015. The device looked and worked very much like Google’s regular Chromecast, but didn’t offer a HDMI port, and only worked with audio apps.

The company went on to introduce its first smart speaker, the original Google Home, in 2016, and has since followed up with the cheaper Google Home Mini, a better-sounding Google Home Max, and more recently with smart display devices like the Google Home Hub.

The decision to discontinue Chromecast Audio didn’t come completely unexpected: The device had been on sale across a variety of retailers for $15 since last month, down from its original price of $35.

