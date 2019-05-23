Chrissy Teigen to Rule Over Small-Claims ‘Chrissy’s Court’ in Show for Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi

Chrissy Teigen is going full-on “Judge Judy” in a reality show ordered by Quibi, the mobile-video subscription start-up venture founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg.

In each episode of “Chrissy’s Court,” the model-influencer will reign as the “judge” over one small-claims case. Like the reality TV shows it’s patterned after, the plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes are real — and Teigen’s rulings will be binding.

The show also will feature Teigen’s mother mom, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, acting as the “bailiff” to maintain order in the court. The series will run 10 episodes, each under 10 minutes — conforming to Quibi’s “quick bites” format.

“When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated,” Teigen quipped in a statement, referring to the New York City personal-injury law firm known for its TV jingles that dissolved in 2017. “I knew I had to take matters into my own hands. Here’s one jury duty you won’t want to miss.”

Teigen’s show joins the lineup of other premium, short-form series ordered by Quibi, including projects from Jason Blum, Catherine Hardwicke, Stephen Curry, Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, and Sam Raimi. The service also is slated to include daily news and lifestyle programming.

Founded by Katzenberg and headed by CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi is eyeing a April 2020 launch of a mobile subscription VOD service, to cost $5-$8 monthly. The company has raised $1 billion from major Hollywood studios and other investors.

“Chrissy’s Court” is produced by Suit & Thai Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Teigen and Luke Dillon serve as executive producers.

Teigen, who is currently co-host of Paramount Network’s “Lip Sync Battle,” is repped by 3Arts, WME, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Earlier this month Hulu announced a multiyear development deal with Chrissy Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, Momofuku chef David Chang’s Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios to develop “food-centric programming.” Hulu also inked a two-year deal with Teigen to develop original programming, which could include scripted drama series and talk shows.