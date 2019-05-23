×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chrissy Teigen to Rule Over Small-Claims ‘Chrissy’s Court’ in Show for Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chrissy Teigen
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen is going full-on “Judge Judy” in a reality show ordered by Quibi, the mobile-video subscription start-up venture founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg.

In each episode of “Chrissy’s Court,” the model-influencer will reign as the “judge” over one small-claims case. Like the reality TV shows it’s patterned after, the plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes are real — and Teigen’s rulings will be binding.

The show also will feature Teigen’s mother mom, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, acting as the “bailiff” to maintain order in the court. The series will run 10 episodes, each under 10 minutes — conforming to Quibi’s “quick bites” format.

“When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated,” Teigen quipped in a statement, referring to the New York City personal-injury law firm known for its TV jingles that dissolved in 2017. “I knew I had to take matters into my own hands. Here’s one jury duty you won’t want to miss.”

Related

Teigen’s show joins the lineup of other premium, short-form series ordered by Quibi, including projects from Jason Blum, Catherine Hardwicke, Stephen Curry, Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, and Sam Raimi. The service also is slated to include daily news and lifestyle programming.

Founded by Katzenberg and headed by CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi is eyeing a April 2020 launch of a mobile subscription VOD service, to cost $5-$8 monthly. The company has raised $1 billion from major Hollywood studios and other investors.

“Chrissy’s Court” is produced by Suit & Thai Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Teigen and Luke Dillon serve as executive producers.

Teigen, who is currently co-host of Paramount Network’s “Lip Sync Battle,” is repped by 3Arts, WME, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Earlier this month Hulu announced a multiyear development deal with Chrissy Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, Momofuku chef David Chang’s Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios to develop “food-centric programming.” Hulu also inked a two-year deal with Teigen to develop original programming, which could include scripted drama series and talk shows.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Digital

  • Chrissy Teigen

    Chrissy Teigen to Rule Over Small-Claims 'Chrissy's Court' in Show for Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi

    Chrissy Teigen is going full-on “Judge Judy” in a reality show ordered by Quibi, the mobile-video subscription start-up venture founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg. In each episode of “Chrissy’s Court,” the model-influencer will reign as the “judge” over one small-claims case. Like the reality TV shows it’s patterned after, the plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes are real [...]

  • IGTV-Landscape

    Instagram's IGTV Adds Support for Horizontal Videos — but Still No Monetization

    Instagram is still searching to find the right recipe for IGTV, the long-form video service it debuted nearly a year ago. In the hopes of encouraging usage of IGTV, Instagram is breaking the original design that allowed only vertical video– to now support horizontally oriented videos as well. It’s a change that bows to the [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook Took Down 2.2 Billion Fake Accounts in Q1

    Facebook saw a huge jump of bots trying to create fake accounts during the first quarter, with the company revealing Thursday that it took down 2.19 billion such accounts over the first three months of this year. “We’ve seen a steep increase in the creation of abusive, fake accounts on Facebook in the last six [...]

  • Netflix Unveils Lonely Island Musical Tribute

    Netflix Unveils Lonely Island Musical Tribute to Jose Canseco, Mark McGwire

    The Lonely Island comedy troupe has dropped a half-hour Netflix special featuring a musical tribute to baseball greats Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire. “The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience” features Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer as the former Oakland Athletics teammates who became known as “the Bash Brothers” for their prowess at [...]

  • Rotten Tomatoes

    Rotten Tomatoes Revamps Movie Audience Scores to Focus on Verified Ticket Buyers

    Rotten Tomatoes is dramatically changing its Audience Score methodology for movies: The site’s standard user rating will now reflect only moviegoers who can prove they’ve bought a ticket to see it in a theater. It’s another troll-fighting move by Rotten Tomatoes, designed to curb coordinated “review bombs” aimed at pushing down the Audience Score for [...]

  • New Handheld Console Playdate Has a

    New Handheld Console Playdate Has a Crank and 12 Games

    Portland-based Panic has a shiny new game console, called Playdate, and a slew of new games to go with it, the developer announced Wednesday via Twitter. Playdate is a bright yellow, handheld console with a black and white screen and a crank— no not for power, this little crank has functionality in some games for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad