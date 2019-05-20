×
Chris Berend Tapped to Oversee NBC News’ Digital Efforts

Brian Steinberg

Lester Holt
Chris Berend, an executive who has been overseeing digital video for CNN and helped launch Great Big Story, a streaming-video site aimed at younger audiences, will jump to NBC News to lead its digital efforts.

Berend will replace Nick Ascheim, who will move into a new role that is described as “improving digital and product for NBCU and NBC News Group broadly.” Under Ascheim’s aegis, NBC News has launched an e-commerce business around its “Today” franchise; debuted “Stay Tuned,” a program for Snapchat audiences; and built a foundation for a new streaming-video project, NBC News Now.

Berend will start in July, and will be executive vice president of NBC News Digital. He will report to Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News.

“With Nick moving on, I’ve been giving a good deal of thought to the next steps in the evolution of our Digital efforts. Specifically, how can we further our goal of always putting “story first” while fully integrating our television, digital video and text journalism into one unified structure within NBC News?” said Andy Lack, chairman of the NBC News Group, in a memo to employees Monday. “Our Digital team must now live more deeply within NBC News organizationally, rather than alongside it.”

At CNN, Berend leads oversight of digital video, and content strategy for CNN platforms on mobile, web and connected TVs, among others. He has been with the company since 2013, and was heavily involved with the launch of Great Big Story in 2015. The site was billed as a place for younger, digital-native news consumers to get video stories. Over time, Great Big Story even produced some TV series that appeared on CNN, Weather Channel and other outlets. Berend has also logged time for Bloomberg Media and ESPN. He also worked as a journalist at Esquire.

“He has a sharp eye for product, and a fantastic sense of the business and editorial demands of digital news,” said Lack.

Great Big Story will continue as a stand-alone unit, led by  Courtney Coupe, who will “assume responsibility for the CNN Digital Productions team and our premium and streaming video efforts,” said Andrew Morse, CNN’s executive vice president and general manager of CNN Digital Worldwide. Wendy Brundige will continue to head CNN’s global news video team and will  take on responsibility for  video programming and operations groups for an interim period, he said. Great Big Story, he said, “has the full support of [CNN Worldwide President] Jeff [Zucker],me and everyone at CNN.”

 

  • Emmys: Second Annual FYC Independents Screenings

    Emmys: 'All American,' 'Atypical,' 'Vida' Actors Among Lineup for Second Annual FYC Independents Screenings (EXCLUSIVE)

    The FYC Independents Screenings will take place Friday, May 31 in Van Nuys, Calif, Variety has learned exclusively. Formerly the FYC U.S. Independents, this evening of screenings and schmoozing with talent from series such as the CW’s “All American,” Netflix’s “Atypical” and Starz’ “Vida” is thrown by actress and producer Meredith Thomas to increase visibility [...]

  • School of American Ballet, The Nutcracker

    Imagine Documentaries Teams With School of American Ballet, DCTV for 'On Pointe' Series

    Imagine Documentaries has partnered with DCTV and School of American Ballet for “On Pointe,” a docu series offering an inside look at the rigorous training program at the nation’s foremost school for ballet professionals. The deal calls for Imagine to work with DCTV and the School of American Ballet on a series chronicling the pursuit [...]

  • Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The

    CAA's Packaging Fee Becomes Flashpoint in 'Walking Dead' Litigation

    The issue that is at the heart of the WGA’s present standoff with talent agencies has flared up as a source of tension in the litigation between AMC Networks and Frank Darabont and CAA over profit participation on “The Walking Dead.” The practice of talent agencies receiving packaging fees for helping to assemble the creative [...]

