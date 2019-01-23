×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cheddar Now on All U.S. OTT Streaming Services, Preps Primetime Programming Block

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
cheddar

Video-news startup Cheddar is launching its live-streaming news networks on Sony’s PlayStation Vue, making it the first content provider to span all over-the-top subscription services in the U.S.

The company, founded in 2016, operates two networks — the newly rebranded Cheddar Business, positioned as a CNBC-style financial and business network for millennials, and Cheddar News, which it previously called Cheddar Big News. Cheddar’s linear programming is carried on Dish’s Sling TV, AT&T’s DirecTV Now, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV and Philo, and went live on PlayStation Vue on Wednesday (Jan. 23).

“We made it our goal to be on every one of these services – which is the future of television,” said Jon Steinberg, founder and CEO of Cheddar. That said, going the OTT route is an easier path: Steinberg acknowledged that “it’s virtually impossible to get traditional channels launched” on traditional pay-TV platforms.

Cheddar’s linear streams also are available on Comcast’s X1 set-top boxes and on DirecTV’s internet-connected set-tops. It also sends out a live feed via Twitter and sells direct-to-consumer subscriptions (for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year). All told, Cheddar reaches roughly 30 million homes through its deals, according to Steinberg.

Related

As part of Cheddar’s push to bring in more revenue with the expanded distribution footprint, the company will launch a block of primetime programming next month, Steinberg said. The weeknight lineup will include “reality-business programming” and a game show, he said. That will extend Cheddar Business’s original content wheel past its current live coverage from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (after which the channel replays highlights from the day).

Steinberg declined to provide details of its agreement with Sony for PS Vue or other distributors, but he said unlike other cable TV network startups, “We’ve never written a check for carriage.”

The main revenue stream for Cheddar, which calls itself a purveyor of “post-cable networks,” is from advertising and branded content. Last year, the company generated $27 million in revenue (up from $11 million from 2017) and Steinberg is shooting to nearly double sales in 2019.

“We are in these premium TV environments, next to CNN, CNBC and Fox News Channel,” he said. “It’s completely work-safe, high-value inventory delivered to young, affluent audiences.” Cheddar’s sponsors and advertisers have included Chase, Goldman Sachs, TradeStation and Fidelity, and Steinberg sees an opportunity to expand beyond the endemic financial-services category.

To date, Cheddar has raised $54 million in funding from investors including Amazon, AT&T, Comcast Ventures, Raine Ventures, Liberty Global, Goldman Sachs, Altice USA, the New York Stock Exchange, Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Steinberg is projecting the company to be profitable in the fourth quarter of 2019 “and stay profitable,” he said. “I’m obsessed with keeping the company frugal. You should see our offices.” The company has spent $10 million on acquisitions, including buying RateMyProfessors.com from Viacom last year, and currently has $30 million in the bank between cash and accounts receivable, according to Steinberg.

Cheddar now has 180 employees, most of whom are based in New York. Cheddar Business broadcasts primarily from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, covering business and tech news. Cheddar News covers general and headline news. On PlayStation Vue, Cheddar Business is available in the Access package, available to all subscribers. Cheddar News is available to all subscribers with the Elite and Ultra packages.

Interest has surged among traditional media companies in next-generation streaming video plays: witness Viacom’s $340 million cash deal for Pluto TV, a free, ad-supported streaming service.

Asked what Cheddar’s exit strategy is, Steinberg said, “I don’t think our exit is going to be someone writing a giant check for us.” He added, “I have no interest in merging with other digital companies.” On the other hand, it would make sense for Cheddar to be part of a local TV station group, or to combine with the news operations of a larger media company if those were to be spun out, Steinberg said.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Digital

  • Verizon New Logo

    Verizon Media Laying Off 800 Employees, or 7% of Staff in AOL and Yahoo Group

    Verizon is cutting 7% of the employees in its media group, or around 800 staffers in the division that combined AOL and Yahoo. “This week, we will make changes that will impact around 7% of our global workforce across the organization, as well as certain brands and products,” Verizon Media Group CEO Guru Gowrappan wrote in [...]

  • cheddar

    Cheddar Now on All U.S. OTT Streaming Services, Preps Primetime Programming Block

    Video-news startup Cheddar is launching its live-streaming news networks on Sony’s PlayStation Vue, making it the first content provider to span all over-the-top subscription services in the U.S. The company, founded in 2016, operates two networks — the newly rebranded Cheddar Business, positioned as a CNBC-style financial and business network for millennials, and Cheddar News, [...]

  • Avi Saxena - Discovery

    Discovery Hires Amazon's Avi Saxena as CTO of Direct-to-Consumer Unit, Will Open Seattle Office

    Discovery hired Avi Saxena, former VP of technology for Amazon Marketplace, as chief technology officer of direct-to-consumer. Saxena reports to the guy who was his boss at Amazon: Peter Faricy, who was appointed CEO of Discovery’s Global Direct-to-Consumer division in August 2018 and who headed up the Amazon Marketplace third-party seller business. In the newly created [...]

  • Spaces Terminatro VR Experience Goes Live

    Comcast-Backed Spaces Launches San Jose Location With 'Terminator' VR Experience

    Comcast-backed virtual reality startup Spaces is getting ready to open its second California location in San Jose next month: The company has teamed up with Cinemark to open a new VR center at the Century 20 Oakridge and XD theatre in San Jose on February 8. The new Cinemark Spaces center will open with “Fight for [...]

  • Sean Hannity Reveals Broadband Plans for

    Sean Hannity Reveals His Plans for Fox News Streaming Service (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sean Hannity sometimes tells younger colleagues at Fox News Channel that he is “the bridge between two generations of Fox” because he has been part of its primetime lineup since 1996. Now he may serve a similar purpose for a third. Fox News will next week bring Hannity to the world of video-streaming, launching “Hannity [...]

  • Crackle - To Win it All

    Sony Crackle Nabs 'Rainbow Six Siege' Esports Documentary Streaming Rights

    Sony Crackle has secured exclusive streaming rights to Ubisoft’s esports documentary “To Win it All: The Road to The Six Invitational,” following three pro players of “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” shooter as they head to the title’s biggest tournament of the year. The free streaming network is slated to bow the documentary Friday, Jan. [...]

  • Hulu With Live TV Full Channel

    Hulu Hikes Price of Live-TV Bundle to $45 Monthly, Drops VOD Plan With Ads to $6

    Hulu wants to drive more customers to its ad-supported streaming package — lowering the official price from $7.99 to $5.99 per month — while it’s trying to turn a profit on the live-TV bundle with a price hike. Starting next month, Hulu With Live TV will increase by $5 per month, rising from $39.99 to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad