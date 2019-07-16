×

CES 2020 Will Let Sex-Toy Vendors Exhibit, as CTA Cracks Down on ‘Sexually Revealing’ Clothing Ban

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
CES 2017 Las Vegas
CREDIT: Jae C. Hong/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Consumer Technology Association announced changes for CES 2020, intended to make the annual tech show more inclusive, including allowing “tech-based sexual products” to be exhibited for the first time.

Next year’s CES, set to run Jan. 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas, will include sex toys on a “one-year trial basis” as part of the Health & Wellness product category or in the Health & Wellness startup area of Eureka Park. According to CTA, products “must be innovative and include new or emerging tech” to qualify.

The CTA’s change in policy comes after a controversy at CES 2019: Sex-toy startup Lora DiCarlo won a CES Innovation Award for its first product, the Osé Robotic Massager — which the CTA then revoked. Months later, the trade group reversed the decision.

CTA’s existing ban on pornography at CES will remain in place and will “be strictly enforced with no exceptions for CES 2020,” the org said.

Related

In addition, the CTA provided additional clarification about the dress code for booth personnel. Those working on the trade-show floor “may not wear clothing that is sexually revealing or that could be interpreted as undergarments. Clothing that reveals an excess of bare skin, or body-conforming clothing that hugs genitalia must not be worn.” CTA said the guidelines apply to all booth staff, regardless of gender.

The trade org worked with a number of external advisers and partners to update and improve existing CES policies, according to Karen Chupka, EVP of CES. “CTA is committed to evolving and continuing to create an experience at CES that is inclusive and welcoming for everyone,” she said in a statement.

CTA also announced a partnership with equality-advocacy group The Female Quotient, which will make The FQ Lounge an official part of CES to serve as “the unplugged space for panel conversations to advance equality.”

CES 2020 also will feature a new “Innovation for All” track that will take place each day on the CTA Stage, as well as on the CTA Startup Stage in Eureka Park. Programming will include sessions with senior diversity officials on the business case for diversity. CTA’s Diversity and Inclusion team will also curate a diversity roundtable and reception at CES.

Also, the CTA said that the Faces of Innovation: Entrepreneurs Edition startup program will offer women and underrepresented entrepreneurs the opportunity to exhibit in Eureka Park through a grant and free exhibit space.

Popular on Variety

  • Hannah Brown Bachelorette Jesus Loves Me

    'The Bachelorette' On Her 'I Had Sex And Jesus Still Loves Me' Line

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

More Digital

  • Recording Studio

    Cloud-Based Music Mastering Platform Landr Raises $26 Million

    Cloud-based music mastering and distribution platform Landr has raised a $26 million Series B round of funding. The new founding round was led by the Sony Innovation Fund, microphone manufacturer Shure, state-owned financing corporation Investissement Québec and Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Warner Music, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Slaight Communications, YUL Ventures and PEAK Capital Partners [...]

  • NBC News - Quibi

    NBC News to Produce Two Daily Shows for Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi

    NBC News has joined Quibi’s ambitious bid to build a mobile subscription TV service. NBCUniversal’s news division plans to build a custom set at 30 Rock where it will produce daily morning and evening newscasts, seven days per week, for Quibi, the well-funded mobile video startup from chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman. The [...]

  • patreon logo

    Patreon Raises $60 Million in New Funding

    Membership services startup Patreon just got a major cash infusion: The company announced Tuesday that it has raised a $60 million Series D round of funding led by Glade Brook Capital. Existing investors Thrive Capital, Initialized, Index Ventures, DFJ, Freestyle Capital, Charles River Ventures and Otherwise participated in the funding round as well, which brings [...]

  • Picture shows: MAKING OF - Underwater

    Netflix Orders 'Oceans' Natural History Series From 'Blue Planet II' Creator

    Netflix has ordered a multi-part natural history series on the world’s oceans from Freeborne Media, the production outfit of acclaimed natural-history producer James Honeyborne, who created “Blue Planet II.” Each of the series’ episodes will focus on a different ocean, “combining the disciplines of oceanography, geography and earth sciences to experience these characteristics in new [...]

  • Netflix-logo-N-icon

    Netflix Adds Five Original Series to India Slate

    Streaming giant Netflix has added five originals across genres to its India series slate. “Bombay Begums”, created, written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava (“Lipstick Under My Burkha”), will follow the varied journeys of five women who bond in contemporary urban India. The series is executive produced by Chernin Entertainment (“The Greatest Showman”) and EndemolShine India [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad