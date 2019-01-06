×

CES 2019: FCC’s Ajit Pai, Other U.S. Officials Cancel Vegas Trips Because of Government Shutdown

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ajit Pai net neutrality vote
CREDIT: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and other U.S. government officials will be no-shows at CES 2019 this week as a result of agency funding lapses from the ongoing government shutdown.

Pai had been scheduled for a one-on-one interview with Consumer Technology Assn. president/CEO Gary Shapiro on Tuesday, Jan. 8, from 1:30-2 p.m. PT. Pai, a Republican-appointed commissioner named head of the FCC by Donald Trump, also canceled his trip to 2018 CES, coming after his controversial proposal to roll back Obama-era network neutrality rules in December 2017 and targeted harassment of Pai and his family over the issue.

In a statement Saturday, the CTA — the trade group that runs CES — said some other U.S. government personnel would not be making the trip to Vegas either because of the shutdown. Sessions pulled from the schedule include a panel with FCC commissioner Brendan Carr and FTC commissioner Rebecca Slaughter previously set for Jan. 8.

“Because of the government shutdown, some of our scheduled government speakers at CES 2019 have alerted us that they must cancel their travel to the show,” Shapiro said in a statement. “As a result, some of our scheduled CES 2019 programming and speakers will change.”

Related

In addition to Pai, Carr and Slaughter, others canceling CES appearances include reps from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; Department of Homeland Security; the Federal Emergency Management Agency; and the Food and Drug Administration.

For now, among officials still scheduled to appear are U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, set to deliver a keynote speech Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 11 a.m.-noon PT. Her talk will focus on the “future of drones and self-driving technology and how they will revolutionize transportation,” according to the CTA.

CTA expects more than 182,000 attendees for 2019 CES, which officially runs Jan. 8-11. Follow updates from the show, including coverage of the full-day Variety Entertainment Summit at CES on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at this link. Read Variety‘s preview of technologies to watch at the world’s biggest consumer-electronics convention.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Digital

  • Wheel of Fortune Slots

    Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T Shop GSN Games Unit (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony Pictures Entertainment and AT&T are awaiting the first round of bids for GSN Games, a unit of the GSN cable channel that produces social and casino games. GSN Games was quietly put on the block a few months ago. Sony owns 58% of the company while AT&T holds the remaining 42%. Aryeh Bourkoff’s LionTree [...]

  • Netflix - Apple TV

    Netflix Revises Operating Expenses, Revealing Higher Streaming Costs Than Previously Reported

    Netflix has changed the way it accounts for personnel expenses related to its streaming service — a move showing the company has invested more in its global streaming rollout than previously disclosed. As detailed in an SEC filing posted Thursday, Netflix is reallocating costs for employees previously recorded in “general and administrative” (G&A) and “technology and [...]

  • Synamedia Vows to Fight Password Sharing

    Video Services May Use Artificial Intelligence to Crack Down on Password Sharing

    Still using your ex-roommates cable credentials to watch “Game of Thrones?” That may soon be getting a lot harder, thanks to new efforts to crack down on password sharing for pay TV and online video services. One of these efforts, launched by London-based Synamedia ahead of next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), even uses artificial [...]

  • Las Vegas VR Center Opens at

    PlatformaVR Opens Location-Based VR Experience Center in Las Vegas in Time for CES

    Russia-based virtual reality (VR) startup PlatformaVR has opened its very first permanent U.S. outpost in Las Vegas, where it is offering visitors access to a total of three location-based VR experiences. The new location at the Avenue Shoppes at Bally’s Las Vegas opened just in time for next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). “We are [...]

  • Bit Torrent BitTorrent Logo

    BitTorrent Loses Recent CEO, Adds Crypto-Currency to uTorrent

    Longtime BitTorrent executive and recent CEO Rogelio Choy left the company just 6 months after its acquisition by blockchain entrepreneur Justin Sun. Coincidentally, Choy’s departure comes just as BitTorrent is doubling down on blockchain tech: The company announced Thursday that it is adding a crypto-currency to its popular uTorrent client. Choy had been BitTorrent’s chief [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad