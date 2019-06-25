×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Celebrity Video Greetings Service Cameo Raises $50 Million

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cameo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cameo

Cameo, a service that works with celebrities to sell personalized video greetings to fans, has raised a $50 million Series B round of funding led by Kleiner Perkins. The Chernin Group, Spark Ventures, Bain Capital and Lightspeeed Venture Partners participated in the funding as well.

Cameo wants to use the cash infusion to grow both domestically and abroad, explained CEO Steven Galanis in a conversation with Variety. “We think this could be huge in India,” he said.

To date, Cameo has worked with some 15,000 athletes, Hollywood celebrities, digital influencers and others. Creators working with Cameo include Ice T, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Omarosa, Caitlyn Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Gary Busey and more.

For prices ranging from $5 to $2500, each of these stars can be booked to record a personal video greeting. Altogether, Cameo’s roster of talent has recorded some 275,000 such personalized videos ever since the service launched in early 2017.

Related

Galanis recalled that the inspiration for the service came in part from co-founder Devon Spinnler, who had been a star on Twitter’s since-defunct social video service Vine. Spinnler’s Vine videos had been viewed more than 860 million times, but he wasn’t able to translate his online popularity into financial success. “He was someone that was more famous than he was rich,” Galanis said.

The influencer market has changed quite a bit since those early days of Vine, but Spinnler argued that there was still a lot of room for celebrities to monetize on their fame. “You can only do so many brand deals,” he said.

Cameo takes a 25% cut from any money made on its platform, but Galanis said that this still leaves plenty of money on the table for creators. “Our top talent makes over $100,000 a month,” he explained.

In addition to expanding abroad, Cameo is also going to use the new funding to grow its Los Angeles office, which opened in February and now houses 20 employees. An additional 66 staffers work in the company’s headquarters in Chicago. Altogether, Cameo has raised some $65 million in funding.

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Digital

  • Cameo

    Celebrity Video Greetings Service Cameo Raises $50 Million

    Cameo, a service that works with celebrities to sell personalized video greetings to fans, has raised a $50 million Series B round of funding led by Kleiner Perkins. The Chernin Group, Spark Ventures, Bain Capital and Lightspeeed Venture Partners participated in the funding as well. Cameo wants to use the cash infusion to grow both [...]

  • Gena Konstantinakos - Topic

    Topic Hires Viceland's Gena Konstantinakos as VP, Development and Video Programming

    Topic, First Look Media’s entertainment studio and digital destination for original content, hired veteran producer Gena Konstantinakos as VP, development and video programming. Konstantinakos hails from Vice Media’s Viceland cable channel, where she was executive producer, development and current series. At Topic, she reports to Ryan Chanatry, general manager of Topic. Konstantinakos is tasked with [...]

  • Martin Kon - YouTube

    YouTube Hires Consultant Martin Kon as VP of Strategy

    Google’s YouTube tapped Martin Kon, who has worked as a tech, media, and telecoms consultant for more than two decades, as VP of strategy. Kon, based at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., reports to chief business officer Robert Kyncl. Kon will work with YouTube senior execs to help formulate the long-term vision of the [...]

  • Sonos One

    Sonos Sues Competitor Bluesound for Patent Infringement

    Smart speaker maker Sonos has sued Lenbrook Industries, the company behind the audio brand Bluesound, for patent infringement. It’s the second such lawsuit from Sonos against a competitor, which has also been using its patents to gain concessions from the makers of voice assistants. In the lawsuit filed late last week in a California court, [...]

  • tubi tv roku

    Ad-Supported Video Service Tubi Tops 20 Million Monthly Active Users

    Ad-supported video service Tubi broke its own audience records in May: Tubi, which positions itself as a free alternative to Netflix, surpassed 20 million monthly active users last month, the company said Monday. The service’s users viewed more than 94 million hours of programming in May, according to Tubi, which also claimed to have brought [...]

  • First Media - Chris Athanassopoulos, Jocelyn

    First Media Names Chris Athanassopoulos CFO, Jocelyn Johnson as SVP of Brand

    First Media, the media company focused on millennial women audiences whose brands include BabyFirst TV, announced two new members of its executive team as it eyes expansion in 2019. Chris Athanassopoulos, previously Twentieth Century Fox’s VP finance for worldwide TV distribution, has joined First Media as its chief finance officer. (First Media’s previous CFO, Karl [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad