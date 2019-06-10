CBS Launches Los Angeles Hub for Streaming-Video Outlet CBSN

CBS launched a new streaming-video outlet for Los Angeles consumers, CBSN Los Angeles, marking the second of the company’s efforts to debut direct-to-consumer streaming news services in different markets across the U.S.

The Los Angeles outlet will feature live streams of KCBS and KCAL, regularly scheduled newscasts and additional weekday one-hour newscasts at 7:00 AM and 1:00 PM that are produced specifically for the platform. CBSN Los Angeles programming will be led by CBS 2 and KCAL 9 anchors and reporters as well as a team of journalists who will report exclusively for the streaming service. CBS launched CBSN New York in December of 2018.

“Beginning with the launch of CBSN New York, which has exceeded our expectations and is steadily growing its audience, to today’s debut in Los Angeles, and continuing with our plans to launch our next services in Boston and San Francisco later this year, we are excited to be moving forward with our commitment to make our premium local news content available on all of the most popular platforms and open the door to creating new revenue streams,” said Peter Dunn, President, CBS Television Stations, in a prepared statement.

CBSN Los Angeles is available through CBSN, on CBSNews.com and on the CBS News apps for mobile and connected TV devices. In addition, the service is available through www.CBSLosAngeles.com and the CBS Local mobile app.

CBS has been working to build on the 2014 launch of CBSN, a stand-alone ad-supported streaming-video news hub – the first of its kind among the big U.S. broadcast news outlets. CBS said CBSN generated nearly 400 million total streams in 2018. The company expects to continue to roll out of CBSN Local services in major markets where CBS owns local television stations.

CBS owns 28 stations, 15 of which are part of CBS; eight CW affiliates; three independent stations; and two MyNetwork TV affiliates. The company owns two New York area stations as well as the two aforementioned outlets in Los Angeles.

