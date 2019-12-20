×
Cameron Dallas to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Mean Girls’ Musical

Cameron Dallas
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Social-media star Cameron Dallas is heading to the New York City’s Great White Way.

Dallas will make his Broadway debut when he joins the cast of the “Mean Girls” musical in the role of Aaron Samuels. He will play a four-week run starting Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the August Wilson Theatre in Times Square.

The 25-year-old is a musician and digital influencer who rose to fame on the now-defunct Vine app. Today, Dallas has over 40 million followers across Instagram, Twitter and YouTube — no doubt a key consideration for the producers of “Mean Girls,” who are banking on his social-media clout to sell tix.

“Cameron is a tremendously talented young performer,” the producers said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the cast of ‘Mean Girls’ and know he will be as captivating on stage as he is on screens all over the world.”

Dallas starred in and executive produced Netflix docu-series “Chasing Cameron,” released in 2016. Last year, he signed with Columbia Records and released his first single with the label, “Why Haven’t I Met You?” in the same year.

In “Mean Girls,” recent high school transfer Cady Heron confronts The Plastics, a clique of popular girls led by Regina George. According to the Plastics, Aaron (the role Dallas will play) is the hottest guy in school — and Regina’s ex-boyfriend. When Cady’s crush on Aaron is discovered, Regina plots to win him back.

“Mean Girls” is currently in its second year on Broadway and now playing a U.S. national tour. Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, the musical features a book by Tina Fey based on her screenplay for the 2004 film; music by Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The Broadway cast of “Mean Girls” is currently led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

