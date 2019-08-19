Celeb Video-Shoutout Startup Cameo Hires Ex-TikTok Exec Stefan Heinrich Henriquez

Cameo, a startup that lets consumers purchase video shoutouts from celebrities, tapped Stefan Heinrich Henriquez as chief marketing officer and general manager of international.

Heinrich, most recently head of marketing for short-form video app TikTok, will lead the company’s global growth and branding and play a key role in Cameo’s continued global expansion. He’s based in Cameo’s L.A. office. It’s the first major hire since Cameo closed a $50 million Series B round of funding in June.

Since launching two years ago, Chicago-based Cameo has assembled a roster of more than 18,000 celebrities and lesser-known personalities who will record custom messages for a fee. To date, the company says it has delivered more than 300,000 requests ranging from birthday messages to prom invitations, and from marriage proposals to baby-gender reveals. Users pay anywhere from $25 to $2,500 for personalized video announcements from creators including Caitlyn Jenner, Ice T, Brett Favre, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Omarosa, Snoop Dogg, Lance Bass, Charlie Sheen and Gary Busey.

“Cameo provides a distinct way for fans to engage with their favorite celebrities, and a unique opportunity for talent to diversify their revenue,” Heinrich said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to helping to accelerate the company’s growth and business worldwide.”

Before joining Cameo, Heinrich was head of global marketing for TikTok, the popular video app owned by Chinese internet giant Bytedance. He led TikTok’s rebranding from Musical.ly (after Bytedance’s 2017 acquisition) and had previously launched Musical.ly in Latin America as general manager.

Prior to TikTok, he spent several years in executive roles at Google and YouTube, where he was responsible for several product launches, including YouTube’s first paid subscription service in the U.S. (now called YouTube Premium) and subsequent international rollout.

“Stefan has a powerful blend of history and expertise in bringing innovative, disruptive concepts to market for both early and later stage media and technology companies,” said Steven Galanis, Cameo’s co-founder and CEO. “He will have a direct, valuable impact on driving opportunities for our talent, customers and brand.”