CAA Signs On as Customer of Parrot Analytics’ Entertainment Data

CAA inked a deal with data analytics firm Parrot Analytics, which will provide the entertainment and sports agency with analytics about global audience demand for entertainment.

Parrot’s data set spans audience consumption in more 100 countries and comprises more than 3.5 trillion data points — aggregated from social media and video streaming platforms, piracy networks, photo-sharing services, blogs and other sources. The company distills that into metrics that purport to show relative consumer demand for different TV shows.

According to the companies, Parrot Analytics data will become another tool to help CAA’s agents identify and create opportunities for their clients.

“With more content for consumers to watch than ever, leveraging Parrot Analytics’ unique tools to identify audience demand for content will help us to continue identifying the best opportunities for our clients,” CAA executive Freddy Flaxman, who heads up the agency’s data and research operations, said in a statement.

Added Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger, “By leveraging the power of global content demand analytics, we can give CAA’s data science teams access to our state-of-the-art data sets, allowing the agency to continuously drive its clients’ ideas, interests and opportunities forward.”

Other Parrot Analytics customers include A+E Networks, Fox Networks, BBC Worldwide, Gaumont, Sky Italia, Nordic Entertainment Group, Turner, AMC, KEW Media Group, Globo, TVNZ, and CBS Studios International.

Founded in 2013, Parrot Analytics is based in L.A., with its data operations headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. The company’s investors include entertainment industry execs David Bishop and Bruce Tuchman, K1W1 and New Zealand Venture Investment Fund.