×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BuzzFeed Studios Now Being Overseen by Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale, Head of Programming

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale - BuzzFeed
CREDIT: Courtesy of BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed expanded the role Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale, most recently head of programming for BuzzFeed News, to also oversee the digital-media company’s original video production unit.

Vanegas-Gesuale takes over for Lauren Dolgen, who last month exited as head of BuzzFeed Studios after a year to join Paramount Network.

“Cindy and the BuzzFeed Studios team will continue to move the current slate forward while aggressively adding in new projects across the company,” CEO Jonah Peretti wrote in a memo to staff announcing the change. Her expanded role was first reported by THR.

As Peretti has articulated before, the strategy for BuzzFeed Studios is to concentrate on developing “post-TV” programming that takes advantage of internet platforms. “We don’t make shitty TV, we make good internet,” he wrote in a March memo.

Vanegas-Gesuale already has overseen BuzzFeed’s “AM to DM” daily morning talk show on Twitter and was an executive producer on BuzzFeed News docu-series “Follow This” for Netflix.

Related

Prior to joining BuzzFeed in April 2017, Vanegas-Gesuale was showrunner for “We the Voters” at Show of Force, a special series for the 2016 election, and prior to that was a producer at Huffington Post and Fox Business Network.

Separately, this week BuzzFeed announced that it hired Shari Cleary, who previously headed Comedy Central’s research team, as senior VP of research and insights.

BuzzFeed in January announced it was laying off 15% of its workforce earlier this year in a bid to boost profitability. In the March memo, Peretti wrote that he’s bullish on the company’s growth prospects, with a strategy of diversifying revenue streams — including working with influencers and striking deals to integrate advertisers into original series and news programming. He also put an emphasis on BuzzFeed working with platforms like Facebook and YouTube to make content distribution “financially sustainable.”

BuzzFeed Studios projects include an upcoming series for Snapchat called “BTW,” a trending celebrity/entertainment show, and several shows on Facebook Watch, including interactive trivia game show “Outside Your Bubble” and interview series “Profile by BuzzFeed News.” Facebook’s first animated series, “The Good Advice Cupcake” starring BuzzFeed’s Instagram character Cuppy, premieres this summer; and “Mi Quinceañera Come True” starring BuzzFeed’s Pero Like team is slated to premiere on Facebook Watch in the fall.

Movie projects include “Brother Orange,” in development with Warner Bros. with Jim Parsons to star and Ellen Degeneres and Ilana Glazer producing; an adaptation of a viral ghost story by BuzzFeed’s Adam Ellis with New Line Cinema and Dan Lin’s Rideback called “Dear David” (working title); and “From Russia With Blood,” a film with George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures based on a BuzzFeed News investigation.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

More Digital

  • Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale - BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Studios Now Being Overseen by Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale, Head of Programming

    BuzzFeed expanded the role Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale, most recently head of programming for BuzzFeed News, to also oversee the digital-media company’s original video production unit. Vanegas-Gesuale takes over for Lauren Dolgen, who last month exited as head of BuzzFeed Studios after a year to join Paramount Network. “Cindy and the BuzzFeed Studios team will continue to [...]

  • Forever Dog

    Comedy Podcast Network Forever Dog Launches 11 New Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

    Forever Dog is barking up a batch of new content. The comedy podcast network, which recently announced a TV and streaming development partnership with National Lampoon, is launching 11 new shows to add to its lineup of over 30 podcasts. Each series is helmed by a different comedic talent, with hosts including Jamie Lee, who [...]

  • Entertainment Weekly Will Go Monthly in

    Entertainment Weekly Will Go Monthly

    Entertainment Weekly is going monthly – at least in print. Publisher Meredith Corp. said it intends to boost the outlet’s social video, events and digital platforms while scaling back its magazine publication schedule to once a month. The first monthly issue, slated to debut in August, will focus on Comic-Con. The magazine will continue to [...]

  • Barack Obama Michelle Obama

    Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Spotify Deal to Produce Exclusive Podcasts

    President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are the latest to jump into the podcast game, under a pact with Spotify to produce a series of podcasts exclusively for the streaming platform. Under the multiyear deal between Spotify and Higher Ground Productions, the former first couple’s production company, Barack and Michelle Obama are set to develop, [...]

  • Attorney Dina LaPolt Slams Spotify, Pandora,

    Attorney Dina LaPolt Slams Spotify, Pandora, Amazon in Midem Talk

    To describe veteran music business attorney Dina LaPolt as “outspoken” is an understatement of almost comic proportions, but she was in rare form Wednesday during her keynote Q&A at the Midem conference in France. LaPolt — who works with Britney Spears, 21 Savage, Fifth Harmony and played a leading role in the passage of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad