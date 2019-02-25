×
BuzzFeed Taps WNBC’s David Hatcher as Executive Producer of ‘AM to DM’ Talk Show on Twitter

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

David-Hatcher-BuzzFeed-AM-to-DM
CREDIT: Courtesy of BuzzFeed

Veteran TV producer David Hatcher is now overseeing BuzzFeed News’ “AM to DM” morning talk show on Twitter as executive producer.

Hatcher, who started at BuzzFeed on Feb. 11, has day-to-day showrunning responsibilities for the one-hour weekday show, which streams live on Twitter from 10-11 a.m. ET Monday through Friday. In January, Twitter renewed “AM to DM” through the end of 2019.

The millennial-targeted show, which BuzzFeed claims averages around 400,000 views per episode, takes a social-media spin on the classic morning-show format. “AM to DM” hosts Saeed Jones and Isaac Fitzgerald riff on the biggest news stories of the day, centered on top tweets, along with interviewing special guests and presenting other segments.

Hatcher joins BuzzFeed from NBC’s New York local station WNBC, where he had been an executive producer for news since 2012. At WNBC, he won local and national Emmy Awards and an Edward R. Murrow award for the station’s breaking news coverage of Superstorm Sandy.

Prior to WNBC, Hatcher worked at Fox’s WNYW (from 2002-06 and then from 2008-12), with a stint in between as assistant news director at CBS’s WBZ TV in Boston for the 11 p.m. newscast. He previously served as executive producer at WCBS, where he coordinated coverage of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. Hatcher also was senior producer on “Real Life,” a national daytime magazine show for NBC, and executive produced “Deco Drive,” a daily entertainment show airing in Miami.

Related

At BuzzFeed News, Hatcher replaces “AM to DM” exec producer Patrick McMenamin who moved into a new role focused on political programming, special events, and sales opportunities across BuzzFeed News. Prior to joining BuzzFeed in 2017, McMenamin helped to launch HuffPost Live and served as a producer at ABC News and Fox Business.

Since launching in September 2017, “AM to DM” has landed interviews with a number of newsmakers, including Sen. Kamala Harris, Chrissy Teigen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dolly Parton, Natalie Portman, Daniel Radcliffe, Lena Waithe, Stacey Abrams and Madeleine Albright.

