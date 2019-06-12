×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bustle Digital Sets Mic Relaunch Plans, Tapping Shanté Cosme as Executive Editor

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
ShanteCosme-Mic
CREDIT: Courtesy of BDG

Bustle Digital Group, about six months after buying distressed digital-media company Mic, has set plans to relaunch the millennial news brand with the hire of former Complex Media editor Shanté Cosme as executive editor.

BDG bought Mic — which had raised $60 million in funding — for a reported $5 million, after Mic laid off nearly all of its staff last November. Last month, Vice Media hired former Mic publisher Cory Haik as its chief digital officer.

Since joining Mic, Cosme has made several hires, including politics reporter Opheli Garcia Lawlor from the Cut; innovation editor Hanna Howard, who hails from Teen Vogue; and senior well-being editor Rajul Punjabi, formerly with Vice.

The company said Mic will continue to pursue its original editorial agenda of producing stories on politics, culture, social justice and social media and how they affect people’s lives. BDG also said it will “invest in illuminating the issues that matter to young readers,” via its editorial initiatives platform, Mic Causes. The brand will kick off the program with a Presidential Speaker Series about the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Related

On the business side, Mic’s Brand Newsroom team has been integrated across BDG. “We transform brands into engaging publishers by creating a newsroom that is guided by narratives and beats that are woven into a rolling editorial calendar that mirrors the business’s core values and beliefs,” Jason Wagenheim, BDG’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement.

Cosme worked at Complex, now owned in a joint venture by Verizon and Hearst, for more than six years. Most recently, she was executive editor of Complex Media, where she focused on developing the brand’s digital strategy and building a dynamic newsroom, before leaving the company last summer.

Bustle Digital Group, which has raised $50.5 million in funding to date, has been swooping up troubled digital-media players in the last two years. In addition to Mic, BDG last year bought Flavorpill, a digital culture publisher and events producer; Rachel Zoe’s fashion and lifestyle brand Zoe Report; and the remaining assets of Gawker Media in July in an bankruptcy auction. In April 2017, Bustle bought Elite Daily, a millennial-skewing news publisher, from the U.K’s Daily Mail; Elite Daily has since been repositioned to target a young female audience.

BDG is headed by founder and CEO Bryan Goldberg. Prior to starting Bustle in 2013, Goldberg co-founded sports publisher Bleacher Report, which is now owned by Turner.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Digital

  • ShanteCosme-Mic

    Bustle Digital Sets Mic Relaunch Plans, Tapping Shanté Cosme as Executive Editor

    Bustle Digital Group, about six months after buying distressed digital-media company Mic, has set plans to relaunch the millennial news brand with the hire of former Complex Media editor Shanté Cosme as executive editor. BDG bought Mic — which had raised $60 million in funding — for a reported $5 million, after Mic laid off [...]

  • Fox News Logo

    Fox News Says It 'Resolved' Complaint Levied Against Streaming Personality Tyrus

    Fox News said Wednesday that it “resolved” a complaint levied against Tyrus, a comedian who appears on its streaming Fox Nation service, by Britt McHenry, who had been co-hosting a program with him. The Fox Corporation-owned news company issued a statement a day after a report in “The Daily Beast” alleged McHenry had accused Tyrus, [...]

  • Brad Bird Variety Creative Impact Honor

    Brad Bird and Michael Giacchino to Join Speakers at View Conference in Italy

    Writer-director-animator and voice actor Brad Bird, composer Michael Giacchino and Pixar filmmaker Ralph Eggleston have been added to the list of top showbiz industry pros giving keynote addresses at the 2019 View Conference in Turin, Italy in October. It’s a reunion for the trio, who collaborated on Bird’s 2018 blockbuster “Incredibles 2,” with Giacchino writing [...]

  • Soundcloud November 30th 2017 in Berlin.Photo:

    SoundCloud Promotes Michael Weissman to President

    SoundCloud announced today the promotion of Michael Weissman to president. He had previously served at chief operating officer. Weissman will continue to drive SoundCloud’s business growth and strategy, overseeing the company’s subscription and advertising businesses, as well as its marketing and content licensing, according to the announcement. He will also continue to manage SoundCloud’s legal, [...]

  • Echo-Dot-Kids-Edition-Rainbow

    Amazon Releases New Echo Dot Kids Edition Smart Speaker

    Amazon still believes that children deserve their own smart speaker: The e-commerce giant released a revamped version of its Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker Wednesday, while also announcing tweaks to its Freetime Unlimited subscription service for children’s content. The new Echo Dot Kids Edition features a new fabric case, similar to the revamped version of [...]

  • An Emmy for Megan

    'An Emmy for Megan' Spurs New TV Academy Rules for Digital Short Form Contenders

    Megan Amram disrupted the Emmy race last year with “An Emmy for Megan,” her meta short form series that chronicled her attempts to, yes, disrupt the Emmy race. She almost got there: “An Emmy for Megan” was nominated for outstanding short form comedy or drama series but ultimately lost to “James Corden’s Next James Corden.” However, Amram [...]

  • Sports Betting

    Media's Big Bet: Sports Wagers Will (Hopefully) Keep Viewers Watching TV

    Doug Kezirian is surrounded by numbers on his new ESPN program. They aren’t sports scores. If you want home runs, touchdowns or three-pointers, you’ll have to go somewhere else. Each weekday afternoon, Kezirian talks to people like Preston Johnson, a Las Vegas sports handicapper with a master’s in sports psychology and a beard so big [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad