×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korea’s BTS Shatters YouTube Record for Views in 24 Hours With ‘Boy With Luv’ Featuring Halsey

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
BTS - Boy With Luv feat Halsey
CREDIT: Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

K-pop superstars BTS, the most popular boy band in world, have smashed YouTube’s record for the most views accrued in the first 24 hours of release with their single “Boy With Luv,” featuring American pop star Halsey.

As of 5 a.m. ET Saturday, “Boy With Luv” had racked up just over 78 million views, according to YouTube. That demolished the previous record, set just a week ago by K-pop girl group Blackpink’s “Kill This Love,” which had 56.7 million views in its first 24 hours to top Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next.”

In addition, BTS’s “Boy With Luv” video on YouTube drew a staggering 2 million comments in the first 24 hours.

BTS is the musical guest on April 13 episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” hosted by Emma Stone, where the group is slated to perform “Boy With Luv.”

As of early Saturday, “Boy With Luv” had been the No. 2 trending video worldwide on YouTube, behind the first trailer for Disney/Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker” (Episode IX). Note that YouTube ranks trending videos based on multiple factors, including views and user engagements.

“Boy With Luv” is a reference to the group’s 2014 song “Boy in Luv.” According to Variety‘s review of BTS’s new album “Map of the Soul: Persona,” released Friday, Halsey’s vocals capture “the giddiness of being in love, while the lyrics address the relationship the group has with its ARMY: ‘I’m flying high in the sky with the two wings you gave me,’ with the wings referencing the title of their second album.”

Related

Meanwhile, in the U.S., all seven songs from BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona,” released Friday, are on Apple’s iTunes top 10 music chart. On iTunes, “Boy With Luv” stands at No. 2 behind the remix of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” country-hip-hop track featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

BTS is an abbreviation of “Bangtan Sonyeondan” (which translates to “bulletproof boy scouts”). The seven-member group — comprising members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — was formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. This past February, BTS became the first K-pop group to present an award at the Grammys, where they bestowed the trophy for best R&B album to H.E.R. for her self-titled album.

The “Boy With Luv” video, which pays homage to Gene Kelly’s classic movie musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” was directed by YongSeok Choi of Seoul-based production house Lumpens. BTS dropped the new video Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m. Korea Standard Time (5 a.m. EDT).

Here’s an updated Top 10 YouTube videos ranked by views in the first 24 hours:

1. BTS, “Boy With Luv” feat. Halsey – 78 million
2. Blackpink, “Kill This Love” – 56.7 million
3. Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – 55.4 million
4. BTS, “Idol” – 45.9 million
5. Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do” – 43.2 million
6. Eminem, “Killshot” – 38.1 million
7. Blackpink, “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” – 36.2 million
8. Psy, “Gentleman” – 36 million
9. BTS, “Fake Love” – 35.9 million
10. Twice, “Yes or Yes” – 31.4 million

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Digital

  • Foreign Film Distributor Filmatique Launches Online

    Foreign Film Distribution Site Filmatique Launches Online Film Festival

    Filmatique, one of the rising online distributors of international cinema, has launched its first Talents Initiative, an online film festival promoting first and second projects made by budding filmmakers from around the world. A portmanteau of “film” and “boutique,” the web site launched in 2017, releasing a single title each week under a monthly concentration, [...]

  • Reed Hastings Netflix

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Is Leaving Facebook’s Board

    Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is leaving Facebook’s board of directors, the social media giant announced Friday afternoon. Hastings, who had been on Facebook’s board since 2011, will not run for re-election at the company’s annual shareholder meeting, which is scheduled for May 30. Former White House chief of staff Erskine B. Bowles will also be [...]

  • Scott Rogowsky

    Scott Rogowsky Exits as HQ Trivia Host After Landing Gig at John Skipper-Led DAZN

    Sorry, HQties: Scott Rogowsky has left the HQ Trivia app and isn’t coming back. For over a year and a half, Rogowsky was the regular host of HQ Trivia’s live mobile trivia games that doles out real cash prizes to winners — before the New York-based comedian parted ways with the startup last month. Rogowsky [...]

  • 'Vader Immortal' Coming to Oculus Quest,

    'Vader Immortal' Coming to Oculus Quest, Rift, Watch Story Trailer

    “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series” is coming to the Oculus Rift and Quest headsets this spring, and ILMxLAB and Oculus released the story trailer for the game’s first trailer during Star Wars Celebration on Friday. The game, set for a spring release, will be a three-part series that combines immersive cinematic storytelling with [...]

  • Magic Leap Is Hiring Blockchain Experts

    Magic Leap Wants to Use Blockchain Technology to Secure Personal Data

    Augmented reality startup Magic Leap is looking to use Blockchain technology to store and secure some of its user data, according to multiple job listings the company published this month. Among the positions Magic Leap is looking to fill is that of a senior Blockchain architect as well as multiple Blockchain engineers. The senior Blockchain [...]

  • Coachella AR Experience With Space Theme

    Coachella Goes AR With Immersive Stage Experience

    Coachella is embracing augmented reality (AR) with an immersive stage experience that encourages the audience to take out their phones and participate with audio-reactive AR filters. The experience, which has been produced by Coachella’s digital innovation team, will debut this Friday, and will be available during both festival weekends. “We want to provide fun and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad