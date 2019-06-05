×
BTS World Mobile Game Release Date Set, Will Feature Original K-Pop Soundtrack

Todd Spangler

BTS World
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netmarble

The BTS Army will soon get the chance to virtually become managers to the world’s biggest K-pop group.

The game, BTS World, will be released June 26 worldwide (June 25 in the U.S.). It will feature an all-new, original soundtrack from BTS, including a sub-unit song by group members Jin, Jimin, and Jung Kook. The game promises other exclusive content, including 10,000 new photos and 100 exclusive video clips.

BTS World, developed by Korean gaming company Netmarble in collaboration with the K-pop group, is a story-based mobile simulation game that takes players on an interactive journey. The storyline takes players back before the band’s debut to pursue the role of BTS’ manager, with the ultimate goal of fostering BTS to become superstars.

Players will encounter various missions where they will select certain BTS member cards to clear the mission and progress through the game. Collecting and upgrading these cards will open up even more stories along the way, and players will be able to interact virtually with BTS in the game through a one-to-one interactive system.

The game will be released worldwide — excluding China — for iOS and Android devices. Pre-registration for the game is currently open at btsw.netmarble.com.

The pre-registration site will include a new, playable mini-game demo of BTS World, providing a preview of the full app. It also provides a game introduction, a BTS story, and a sneak peek of the game’s mobile function that lets players interact virtually with group members.

BTS are the current record-holders of the most-viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours, with “Boy With Luv” registering million views after its April 12 release.

The seven-member group — comprising members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — was formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2013. This February, BTS became the first K-pop group to present an award at the Grammys.

Watch the teaser video for the new BTS World game, featuring the new song:

