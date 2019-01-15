×

BTS 'Burn the Stage: The Movie' Documentary Set to Hit YouTube Premium Service

Todd Spangler

“Burn the Stage: The Movie,” a documentary following K-pop group BTS on their 2017 concert tour, will be streaming on the YouTube Premium subscription service starting this Friday.

The movie is based on the previous YouTube original series “BTS: Burn the Stage.” Since its release in theaters worldwide last November, “Burn the Stage: The Movie” has drawn more than 2 million fans in more than 70 countries and regions. The 83-minute documentary film features additional footage beyond the series including narrations, studio interviews, and an appearance by Bang Si-Hyuk, CEO of BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment.

“Burn the Stage: The Movie” will be released on YouTube Premium on Jan. 18 at 11 p.m. KST / 9 a.m. EST on YouTube Premium. Viewers around the world will be able to tune for an exclusive five-minute highlight of the film through new YouTube Premieres feature and participate in the release countdown beginning Tuesday, Jan. 15. On Jan. 18, fans can use YouTube’s global live-chat function to chat and connect with others.

BTS’s next concert film, “BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul,” will have the widest event-cinema release in history: It’s slated to hit 3,800 theaters across 95 countries as part of a one-day release on Saturday, Jan. 26.

On YouTube, BTS has been ragingly popular. They are the first Korean group to surpass 600 million views on YouTube for a single video with the music video for “DNA.” They also hold the record as the Korean artists with the most music video views on YouTube, with four music videos over 400 million views — “Fire,” “Dope,” “Fake Love,” and ‘Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)” — and three music videos over 300 million views — “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “Save Me,” and “Idol.”

“I am glad that we have been able to reintroduce the story of such great global artists like BTS,” said Nadine Zylstra, head of YouTube Originals for Asia Pacific. “I hope that ‘Burn the Stage: The Movie’ will become another special present to our viewers around the world.”

YouTube Premium is now available in 29 countries, including Korea, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden and the US.

BTS is an abbreviation of “Bangtan Sonyeondan” (“beyond the scene”). The group — comprising members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — debuted in June 2013.

