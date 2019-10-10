×

Universal CityWalk Gets In-Car ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ VR Experience

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Holoride Bride of Frankenstein
CREDIT: Courtesy of Holoride

German virtual reality (VR) startup Holoride has teamed up with Universal Pictures and car maker Ford to launch a new location-based Frankenstein VR experience, with a twist: The “Universal Monsters Presents Bride of Frankenstein” ride is being shown in a moving car.

The experience gives viewers a chance to accompany the “Bride of Frankenstein” on a trip to deliver a message to Frankenstein himself.  Consumers partake in the experience by taking their seat in a dedicated Ford Explorer.

Once inside the car, they put on a VR headset, which is connected to in-car sensors to respond to acceleration, steering and more to translate the car’s movements into visual and audio effects in the VR experience.

“We are partnering with Ford and Universal to bring Holoride’s immersive, elastic content to the general public,” said Holoride o-founder and CEO Nils Wollny in a statement. “Riders will be able to experience first-hand what the future of in-vehicle entertainment looks like through the lens of the compelling story of the Bride of Frankenstein.”

“This partnership with Holoride and Ford highlights NBCUniversal’s ongoing commitment to collaborating with the most innovative technology companies and consumer brands to create unique and forward-thinking immersive experiences for our audiences,” added Universal Pictures technology partnerships vice president Greg Reed. “Building on Universal Pictures’ vast experience in developing award-winning AR and VR content over the last few years, we are excited and inspired as ‘everyday travel’ begins to emerge as a new content platform.”

Holoride’s tie-in with vehicle data not only promises to make for a more immersive experience; the company also claims that it reduces the risk of motion sickness. And while the ride still clearly is a demo, Holoride aims to eventually deliver similar VR experiences to riders in autonomous cars.

The 10-minute “Universal Monsters Presents Bride of Frankenstein” ride will be available on the Universal City Boardwalk starting on October 14 through September 9. Rides can be reserved online.

More Digital

  • Holoride Bride of Frankenstein

    Universal CityWalk Gets In-Car 'Bride of Frankenstein' VR Experience

    German virtual reality (VR) startup Holoride has teamed up with Universal Pictures and car maker Ford to launch a new location-based Frankenstein VR experience, with a twist: The “Universal Monsters Presents Bride of Frankenstein” ride is being shown in a moving car. The experience gives viewers a chance to accompany the “Bride of Frankenstein” on [...]

  • Vice News - Spotify - Uncommitted

    Vice News Sells Spotify Three Podcast Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vice Media, in another bid to diversify its revenue mix, struck a deal with Spotify to distribute three podcast series exclusive on the streaming platform. Vice News will produce the trio of original podcast series, combining long-form narrative, talk, and investigative journalism, covering the 2020 U.S. election and current events worldwide. The deal follows Vice [...]

  • Splinter

    News Site Splinter Is Being Shut Down by New Owner of Gizmodo Media

    News and opinion website Splinter is getting shut down six months after G/O Media acquired the assets of the former Gizmodo Media Group. Paul Maidment, executive editor of G/O Media, informed company staff in a memo of the decision Thursday. He said the company will “reallocate” Splinter’s seven-person team to other sites in the portfolio, [...]

  • Blumhouse-iheartmedia-The-Mantawauk-Caves

    Blumhouse Inks iHeartMedia Pact for Horror Podcasts, Eyeing TV and Film Spinoffs

    Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions now wants to strike fear through people’s earbuds. Blumhouse and radio and podcasting giant iHeartMedia reached a deal to produce a series of fictional podcast series for potential future film and television development, the companies announced. Under the pact, the companies will collaborate to develop and produce scripted podcasts in the [...]

  • What Is a Microcast, and Why

    What Is a Microcast, and Why Do You Need One? (Guest Column)

    One of the biggest stories in technology and music is the proliferation of smart speakers — there are an estimated 100 million of them in homes at the moment, and the No. 1 use for these devices is listening to music. Along with automotive voice devices, smart speakers are proliferating even faster than smartphones did [...]

  • Issa Rae - Google Assistant voice

    Issa Rae's Voice Lands on Google Assistant

    Now you can make Google Assistant talk — and sing — like Issa Rae, star and co-creator of HBO’s “Insecure.” The actress-writer-producer is the latest celebrity to bring her voice to a digital virtual assistant. Rae is the second celeb cameo for Google Assistant, after singer John Legend’s mellifluous vocalizations came to the platform earlier [...]

  • Apple App Store

    Apple Withdraws Controversial Hong Kong Protest App

    Apple has removed from its online stores the controversial HKmap.Live app, which had been used to show the locations of protests and police operations in Hong Kong. The move was made on Thursday, local time, barely a day after Apple had been criticized in mainland Chinese media for hosting the app. A statement from Apple [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad