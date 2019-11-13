×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bleacher Report Taps Epix’s Rachel Brill to Head B/R Studio

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rachel Brill - BR Studio - Bleacher Report
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bleacher Report

Rachel Brill is departing Epix to join WarnerMedia’s Bleacher Report as senior VP and general manager of B/R Studio, the digital sports division’s recently formed original programming arm.

As head of B/R Studio, Brill is tasked with building a slate of mid- and long-form content aimed at Bleacher Report’s millennial and Gen Z-skewing audience. She will be based in New York City and report directly to Sam Toles, Bleacher Report’s chief content officer.

Brill will look to build programming for B/R’s owned-and-operated channels as well as opportunities to bring content to other WarnerMedia properties.

Most recently, Brill was senior VP, head of unscripted original programming for MGM’s Epix. Her projects for the premium TV network included “NFL: The Grind” from NFL Films; boxing series “The Contender”; Wanda Sykes’ comedy series “Unprotected Sets”; film critic Elvis Mitchell’s “Elvis Goes There”; “Punk,” a history of punk rock from Iggy Pop and John Varvatos; and the upcoming podcast adaptation “Slow Burn.”

“Rachel brings exactly the right mix of an impressive track record developing ultra-premium content coupled with a digital first storytelling sensibility that aligns perfectly with our ambitions,” Howard Mittman, Bleacher Report’s CEO, said in announcing her hire. Plus, he added, she’s an “avid sports fan.”

Prior to joining Epix in March 2018, Brill led premium programming at Lloyd Braun’s Whalerock Industries as head of digital studio through originals and live series for SiriusXM, Disney, CMT/TV Land, and the Kardashians and Jenners celebrity families. She co-created and executive produced “Ritual,” a docu-series with ACE Media and the NFL Players Association for Amazon Prime Video, and Tyler, the Creator’s “Nuts + Bolts” for Viceland. Earlier in her career, Brill led an unscripted portfolio at TNT and TBS working with partners including Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Dwayne Johnson. Prior to that, Brill spent 10 years at Zoo Productions developing shows including “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” and Chelsea Handler’s “Girls Behaving Badly.”

B/R Studio’s team comprises existing staffers and new hires. The group recently released its first project, “Battlestations,” a series showcasing the gaming lives of top athletes.

Bleacher Report’s current sports programming includes “Ditch the Playbook with Adam Lefkoe,” “Untold Stories with Master Tesfatsion,” “How Hungry Are You?” with Serge Ibaka, “Your Fantasy Fire Drill,” “Take It There” with Taylor Rooks, “House of Highlights Live,” and animated series “Gridiron Heights,” “Game of Zones” and “The Champions.”

Brill, in a statement provided by Bleacher Report, commented, “In a distribution landscape that is evolving faster than players demanding trades after one loss, the key is original IP, talent and a point of view. Through the storytelling prowess of the B/R verticals, we will unlock the viral relevance of the B/R voice for distinct audiences, in long, mid and short-form narrative and formats, across all media.”

Bleacher Report, a division of Turner Sports, says the B/R app has been downloaded by more than 20 million users and claims it reaches over 200 million young sports fans each month across multiple platforms. In addition to coverage of sports and culture, Bleacher Report has live-streaming rights to content from the NBA, Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, and the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Rachel Brill - BR Studio -

    Bleacher Report Taps Epix's Rachel Brill to Head B/R Studio

    Rachel Brill is departing Epix to join WarnerMedia’s Bleacher Report as senior VP and general manager of B/R Studio, the digital sports division’s recently formed original programming arm. As head of B/R Studio, Brill is tasked with building a slate of mid- and long-form content aimed at Bleacher Report’s millennial and Gen Z-skewing audience. She [...]

  • Variety Tastemaker honoree Ayesha Curry

    Ayesha Curry's Impact Ranges From Family to Food to Philanthropy

    Ayesha Curry — wife, mother, restaurateur, author, executive producer and CoverGirl — literally does it all. Receiving Variety’s Inaugural Tastemaker award at the 2019 Napa Valley Film Festival, the entrepreneur is being recognized for her social impact in combining entertainment, philanthropy and her culinary lifestyle. Curry holds her cookbook — her first step toward a [...]

  • Joe Anthony Russo

    Russo Brothers Creating Marvel vs. DC Docu-Series for Quibi

    Anthony and Joseph Russo, who have been key creative members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are now bringing a new show to Quibi documenting the decades-long rivalry between Marvel and DC. Quibi, the mobile TV subscription startup founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, greenlit “Slugfest,” a documentary series executive produced by the Russo Brothers, whose directing credits [...]

  • Nobu Hotel Palo Alto

    High-Tech Flourishes Help Hotels Thrive in Silicon Valley

    To thrive in Silicon Valley, hotels must be up to par, technology-wise. “The Nobu brand marries the east and west to create something entirely new — it’s approachable luxury,” says Andrew Tilley, VP of hotel openings. Nobu Hotel Palo Alto (180 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto, 650-666-3311, nobuhotels.com) is the latest retreat from chef Nobu Matsuhisa, [...]

  • sirius xm app on phone

    SiriusXM Starts Publishing Daily Videos From Dozens of Shows

    SiriusXM is doubling down on video: The satellite radio service officially announced a new initiative called SiriusXM Video Wednesday, with plans to publish daily videos from dozens of shows to paying subscribers. Some of the SiriusXM hosts you’ll be able to see more from include Kevin Hart, Jenny McCarthy, Joel Osteen, Karen Hunter and Jason [...]

  • Disney Plus user interface home screen

    Disney Says Disney Plus Has Over 10 Million Sign-Ups One Day After Launch

    Touting “extraordinary demand,” Disney announced that Disney Plus had signed up over 10 million users in just one day since launching early on Nov. 12. Analysts had projected Disney Plus would achieve upwards of 8 million subscribers by the end of 2019, helped by Verizon’s free one-year giveaway to unlimited wireless customers. While the 10 [...]

  • Streaming Wars

    Listen: Can the Internet Handle the Imminent Streaming Explosion?

    Cloud computing company Akamai hit a milestone last month when its content delivery network experienced volumes of data exceeding 100 terabytes per second for the first time ever. What was massive enough to clog the Internet’s pipes? The rollout of the second chapter of Fortnite, the video game world’s reigning sensation. But gaming-related software is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad