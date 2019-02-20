×
Bleacher Report Co-Founder Dave Finocchio to Exit This Summer

Turner Sports names Howard Mittman as new Bleacher Report CEO

Todd Spangler

Dave Finocchio - Bleacher Report
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Dave Finocchio is leaving Turner’s Bleacher Report, the millennial-skewing digital sports company he co-founded in 2005 and led as CEO for the last three years.

With Finocchio set to exit in June, Turner Sports has named Howard Mittman as CEO of Bleacher Report to replace him. Finocchio hired Mittman, who has held a dual role as chief revenue officer and CMO, in August 2017. Mittman will then report to Matt Hong, COO of Turner Sports, who has overseen Bleacher Report for the last six years.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the many, many people who’ve helped make B/R so successful, going back to our humble beginnings,” said Finocchio. “This has been the experience of a lifetime, and I believe the work we put in over the past few years, in particular, helps set B/R up for great future success. I will continue rooting hard for Howard and the entire team.”

Bleacher Report’s portfolio includes House of Highlights, B/R Football, and B/R Kicks. Turner claims the Bleacher Report brands reach more than 250 million people on social media each month.

Prior to joining B/R, Mittman worked for 12 years at Condé Nast, most recently as chief business officer of Condé Nast’s men’s group. Before that Mittman was acting publisher for Popular Science and has held positions at New York magazine, Mutual Funds, Financial Planning magazine and Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

