×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

K-Pop Sensations Blackpink Set New YouTube Records, Topping Ariana Grande

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Blackpink
CREDIT: Courtesy of YG Entertainment

Blackpink, the four-member K-pop girl group that has taken the world by storm, has officially broken the YouTube record as the most-viewed music video debut with “Kill This Love.”

The group’s “Kill This Love” video, released April 4, garnered 56.7 million views in its first 24 hours, according to YouTube. That beat the previous record holder, Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” Blackpink’s 2018 music video “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” also is in the top 10 YouTube videos in the first 24 hours (with 36.2 million views).

In addition, Blackpink’s “Kill This Love” registered as the biggest video to date using YouTube Premiere — which lets channels schedule a prerecorded video release at a specific time — with peak concurrent views reaching over 979,000, according to the site. Grande’s “thank u, next” had also held that record, with 829,000 viewers watching simultaneously at peak for its debut last December.

And “Kill This Love” also set the YouTube record for the fastest music video to 100 million views, reaching the milestone in under three days. The video, featuring Blackpink’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, currently has over 139 million views five days after its release.

Related

This Friday, in recognition of Blackpink’s massive popularity, YouTube will present Blackpink’s Coachella 2019 performance on the biggest billboard in New York City’s Times Square, making it the first-ever broadcast of a festival live stream in the world-famous neighborhood. YouTube will stream the Blackpink performance on “The Beast” screen in Times Square — which is eight stories tall and spans the entire block from 45th Street to 46th Street on Broadway — at 11:50 p.m. ET on Friday, April 12.

Blackpink is among the artists who will be featured in YouTube’s live-stream of Coachella, which it will present exclusively for the ninth year in a row. This year, for the first time, YouTube’s coverage will span both weekends of the music fest.

Blackpink is managed by South Korea’s YG Entertainment, which is also the entertainment company behind K-pop boy band Big Bang, among other artists.

Here’s an updated Top 10 YouTube videos ranked by views in the first 24 hours:

1. Blackpink, “Kill This Love” – 56.7 million
2. Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – 55.4 million
3. BTS, “Idol” – 45.9 million
4. Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do” – 43.2 million
5. Eminem, “Killshot” – 38.1 million
6. Blackpink, “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” – 36.2 million
7. Psy, “Gentleman” – 36 million
8. BTS, “Fake Love” – 35.9 million
9. Twice, “Yes or Yes” – 31.4 million
10. Nicky Jam feat. J. Balvin, “X (EQUIS)” – 29.7 million

Popular on Variety

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

More Digital

  • Blackpink

    K-Pop Sensations Blackpink Set New YouTube Records, Topping Ariana Grande

    Blackpink, the four-member K-pop girl group that has taken the world by storm, has officially broken the YouTube record as the most-viewed music video debut with “Kill This Love.” The group’s “Kill This Love” video, released April 4, garnered 56.7 million views in its first 24 hours, according to YouTube. That beat the previous record [...]

  • Jaunt VR's Founding CTO Arthur van

    Apple Has Hired Jaunt VR’s Founder Arthur van Hoff

    Apple just made a significant hire in the virtual reality (VR) space: The iPhone maker has hired serial entrepreneur Arthur van Hoff, a founding executive of the Disney-backed VR startup Jaunt. Van Hoff started at Apple in a senior architect position this month, according to his Linkedin profile. There’s no word on whether he will [...]

  • Missing Link Adventures Alexa Skill Launches

    ‘Missing Link’ Gets Alexa Skill With Interactive Audio Adventure (EXCLUSIVE)

    Just in time for this week’s premiere of Laika’s and Annapurna’s new stop-motion comedy “Missing Link,” United Artists Releasing and digital agency Isobar have launched a new Alexa skill that lets kids and their parents join the protagonists of the movie in a series of goofy adventures. The “Missing Link Adventures” skill, which is now [...]

  • Spotify Boxing Match

    Apple Is the Real Winner in Spotify's Battle Against Songwriters' Rate Hike

    Streaming giant Spotify, after years of attempting to woo the songwriting community, is now at the front of an effort to pay it less. It’s a move that has seen the company, the market leader with 87 million worldwide subscribers, hand second-place Apple, with an estimated 43.5 million subs, an opportunity to make up ground. [...]

  • Mikaela Hoover

    Fullscreen Signs 10 Clients to Talent Management Roster, Including Mikaela Hoover

    Fullscreen, the digital-centric talent and brand-marketing division of WarnerMedia’s Otter Media, announced 10 new clients to its talent management roster. The new signings are actress Mikaela Hoover (pictured above), Estrella Nouri, Sierra Schultzzie, Ava Frye, Bone Collector, Prakash Amritraj, Selva Rasalingam, Luke Abercrombie, Samantha Jo, and Josh Ovalle. Fullscreen’s 2,500-plus talent management roster — spanning [...]

  • Ooyala CEO Says Company Is Alive

    Ooyala CEO Jonathan Huberman on the Company’s Future After the Brightcove Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

    When news about Brightcove acquiring its long-time competitor Ooyala’s online video platform business for $15 million broke in February, many assumed that this would be the end of it for Ooyala. Turns out that was wrong: The acquisition officially closed last week, Ooyala is still and independent company, and its CEO Jonathan Huberman recently caught [...]

  • PewDiePie - YouTube

    PewDiePie Picks DLive as Exclusive Live-Streaming Platform, Will Donate Up to $50,000 to Other Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

    PewDiePie, YouTube’s most popular individual creator, is throwing his weight behind DLive — a live-streaming video service that promises far better economic terms for creators than other major platforms. The vlogger-gamer-comedian, whose name is Felix Kjellberg, says he will use DLive exclusively (for the next several months, anyway) to present weekly live-streams. PewDiePie is slated [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad