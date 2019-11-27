×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Best Black Friday Deals for VR Headsets, Apps & Games

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Facebook

Getting your own virtual reality (VR) setup at home used to be costly, requiring not only an expensive headset but also a full-blown gaming PC. Not anymore: The latest generation of all-in-one devices has made VR a lot more affordable, and deep discounts for the holiday season serve as another incentive to finally make the jump.

Here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for VR headsets, apps and games:

  • Oculus Go: Facebook’s entry-level all-in-one headset is on sale for $149, down from $199, at multiple retailers starting on Thanksgiving Day. A version with more storage that usually sells for $249 will be discounted $50 as well. Participating retailers can be found via the Oculus website.
  • Oculus Rift S: The latest version of Facebook’s PC-tethered headset will also get a $50 price cut on Thanksgiving Day, selling for $350 as opposed to the usual $400 price tag. Participating retailers can be found via the Oculus website.
  • Oculus Quest: There’s no real discount for Facebook’s latest all-in one, which retails for the regular price of $400. However, buyers will get all three episodes of “Vader Immortal” for free if they buy a Quest before 1/31/2020, allowing them to save $30 on the ILMxLab series. Participating retailers can be found via the Oculus website.
  • PlayStation VR: Sony’s VR headset is $100 off over the shopping holiday weekend, selling for as little as $200 at participating retailers. Sony’s website has all the details.
  • Odyssey Plus: Samsung’s latest Windows Mixed Reality headset is on sale for $229 this week, down from its list price of $499. Check Samsung’s website for details.
  • Vive Pro: HTC is selling the starter kit for its most advanced headset for $799, down from $1099, starting on November 28. Check the company’s blog post for details.
  • Vive Cosmos: HTC’s latest headset, which can be adapted to your needs with a modular design, is selling for $599, down from $699, starting on November 28. Check the company’s blog post for details.
  • Viveport Infinity: HTC’s Netflix-like subscription service for VR games and apps is discounted by 45%, for an annual price of $60, over the shopping holiday weekend. Check the company’s blog post for details.
  • Quest / Rift games: Facebook is selling some of the most popular games for its headsets for up to 50% off. Discounted titles include “Job Simulator,” “Moss” and “Elite Dangerous.” All the details, as well as special daily deals, can be found on the Oculus Store.

For more great discounts, also check out our post on the best Black Friday streaming deals.

More Gaming

  • Black Friday Deals: Oculus Rift, PlayStation

    The Best Black Friday Deals for VR Headsets, Apps & Games

    Getting your own virtual reality (VR) setup at home used to be costly, requiring not only an expensive headset but also a full-blown gaming PC. Not anymore: The latest generation of all-in-one devices has made VR a lot more affordable, and deep discounts for the holiday season serve as another incentive to finally make the [...]

  • Beat Saber Acquired by Facebook, Company

    Facebook Buys the Maker of the Popular VR Game 'Beat Saber'

    Facebook has acquired Beat Games, the maker of the popular virtual reality (VR) music game “Beat Saber”, the social media giant announced Tuesday. Beat Games will operate as an independent studio under Oculus Studios, and continue to support “Beat Saber” on all existing platforms, according to a blog post penned by Facebook AR/VR director of [...]

  • Kris Bowers, Alan Silvestri, and Catherine

    Alan Silvestri, Cynthia Erivo, Bebe Rexha Among Hollywood Music in Media Award Winners

    The 10th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards rewarded a diverse crop of composers, songwriters and music supervisors who contributed to film, TV and videogames over the last year, from scorers Alan Silvestri, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Marco Beltrami and Michael Abels to tunesmiths Cynthia Erivo, Bebe Rexha and the Avett Brothers to Quentin Tarantino’s longtime music sidekick, [...]

  • The Game Awards

    The Game Awards 2019 Nominees: 'Death Stranding,' 'Control' Lead the Field (Full List)

    The Game Awards 2019 unveiled nominations for this year’s event, led by Hideo Kojima’s epic “Death Stranding” with nine nods and Remedy/505 Games’ “Control” with eight nominations. This year’s Game of the Year nominees, in addition to “Control” and “Death Stranding,” are “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Resident Evil 2,” “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” and “The [...]

  • Google Stadia

    Google Stadia Reviews: Game-Streaming Service Not Ready for Primetime

    The first takes on Google Stadia, the internet giant’s new game-streaming service that debuts Nov. 19, are out. And the consensus is that Stadia is needed more time in the oven before it was served up to the gaming crowd. Google’s big promise with Stadia is that players can access top-tier game titles without a [...]

  • Game Awards OrchestraThe Game Awards, Show,

    Game Awards 2019 to Play on 53 Cinemark Screens Alongside 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

    This year’s Game Awards, recognizing the top video games, creators and esports of 2019, is coming to the silver screen. In a three-way partnership, the Game Awards, Cinemark Theatres and Sony Pictures are teaming on a superticket program pairing the Dec. 12 live simulcast of the 2019 Game Awards in 53 Cinemark locations with a [...]

  • John Carmack John Carmack, Chief Technical

    Oculus CTO John Carmack to Step Down

    One of the driving forces behind Facebook’s virtual reality efforts is leaving his post: Oculus CTO John Carmack announced Wednesday afternoon that he was transitioning to a “consulting CTO” role this week, and devote most of his time to new challenges outside of the company. “I will still have a voice in the development work, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad