×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Best Black Friday Deals for Streaming Devices and Smart Speakers

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

As every year, tech companies are once again using Thanksgiving weekend as a way to sell their streaming devices and smart speakers with deep discounts. And since you can use some of these devices to cut the cord, you’ll be able to save even more over time — or spend the money now, and treat yourself to a new smart display while you’re at it.

Here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for streaming devices, smart displays, cord cutting accessories and smart speakers:

  • Fire TV Stick: Amazon’s streaming stick is just $19.99 this week. The company is also selling the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99, down from $49.99, and has discounted the 2019 version of the Fire TV Cube to $89.99, down from $119.99.
  • Chromecast: Google’s streaming adapter will go on sale for $25, down from $35, on Thanksgiving Day. Check the Google Store for details.
  • Fire TV Recast: Amazon’s DVR for cord cutters is on sale for $129.99, down from $229.99. Check the website for details, and read our take on the device here.
  • Tablo: The original DVR for cord cutters is selling for as little as $69.99 this week (Tablo Dual, refurbished). A variety of other versions is on sale as well, check Tablo’s website for details.
  • Echo Show 8: Amazon’s latest smart display is on sale for $99.99 this week, down from $129.99. The company also has discounts for the smaller Echo Show 5, check Amazon’s website for details.
  • Echo Dot: Amazon’s entry-level smart speaker is just $34.99 this week, down from $49.99. The company also has discounts for the Echo Sub, Echo Link and Echo Input, check Amazon’s website for details.
  • Nest Mini: Google is selling the revamped version of its entry-level smart speaker for $29, down from $49. Sales start on Thanksgiving Day, check the Google Store for details. And if that’s still too much, check Lowe’s, Target or Walmart on Black Friday — all 3 stores will have the original Google Home Mini speaker for just $19.
  • Google Home Max: Google’s biggest smart speaker will be discounted $100, bringing the price down to $199. Sales start on Thanksgiving Day, check the Google Store for details.
  • Nest Hub: Google’s smart display is selling for just $79, down from $129. The company is also cutting the price for the bigger Nest Hub Max by $30. Sales start on Thanksgiving Day, check the Google Store for details.
  • Facebook Portal: The latest version of Facebook’s smart display is on sale for $129, down from $179. The Portal Mini will go for $79, down from $129. And Facebook’s Portal TV device will sell for $99, down from $149. Check Facebook’s website for details.
  • Sonos Beam: The smart sound bar with voice control will sell for $319 on Black Friday, down from $399. Sonos is also discounting its Playbar, Playbase, Sub and Amp by up to $120, check its website for details.

More Digital

  • Black Friday Deals: Fire TV, Chromecast,

    The Best Black Friday Deals for Streaming Devices and Smart Speakers

    As every year, tech companies are once again using Thanksgiving weekend as a way to sell their streaming devices and smart speakers with deep discounts. And since you can use some of these devices to cut the cord, you’ll be able to save even more over time — or spend the money now, and treat [...]

  • Black Friday Deals: Oculus Rift, PlayStation

    The Best Black Friday Deals for VR Headsets, Apps & Games

    Getting your own virtual reality (VR) setup at home used to be costly, requiring not only an expensive headset but also a full-blown gaming PC. Not anymore: The latest generation of all-in-one devices has made VR a lot more affordable, and deep discounts for the holiday season serve as another incentive to finally make the [...]

  • Netflix - Mystery-Science-Theater-3000-The-Gauntlet

    Netflix Cancels 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Revival

    The snarky bots of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” and their human companion, Jonah Ray, will not be returning for another season on Netflix, Variety has confirmed. Jonah Ray, host of the new “MST3K,” tweeted Tuesday that Netflix had canceled the show, a long-running cult favorite. Netflix confirmed that the series will not return for another [...]

  • Lizzo performs on stage at The

    Warner Music’s Streaming Revenue up 23% for 2019

    In earnings results posted Wednesday morning, Warner Music Group announced that its recorded-music division saw an annual streaming growth of 22.8% for the financial year ending September 30, 2019. The company saw streaming revenues for the year of $2.13 billion, up from $1.73 billion the previous year. For the fiscal fourth quarter, streaming revenues were [...]

  • Andy Samberg

    Andy Samberg to Host Teeny-Tiny Food Competition Show for Quibi

    Andy Samberg is set to host and executive produce Quibi’s tiny food competition series “Biggest Little Cook-Off.” In the show, the comedian-actor-singer-writer will oversee a showdown between two top chefs who must battle to create the most delicious single bite of food — like spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime [...]

  • AwesomenessTV Launching on Viacom's Pluto TV

    AwesomenessTV Launching on Pluto TV in the U.K. as AVOD Service Expands (EXCLUSIVE)

    A round-the-clock AwesomenessTV channel will launch on Pluto TV’s U.K. service as the AVOD ramps up internationally. Having been bought by Viacom, Pluto TV has been adding content from its parent group to its lineup. It will roll out AwesomenessTV, also acquired by Viacom, on Dec. 6, said Olivier Jollet, the platform’s managing director for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad