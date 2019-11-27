The Best Black Friday Deals for Streaming Devices and Smart Speakers

As every year, tech companies are once again using Thanksgiving weekend as a way to sell their streaming devices and smart speakers with deep discounts. And since you can use some of these devices to cut the cord, you’ll be able to save even more over time — or spend the money now, and treat yourself to a new smart display while you’re at it.
Here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for streaming devices, smart displays, cord cutting accessories and smart speakers:
- Fire TV Stick: Amazon’s streaming stick is just $19.99 this week. The company is also selling the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99, down from $49.99, and has discounted the 2019 version of the Fire TV Cube to $89.99, down from $119.99.
- Chromecast: Google’s streaming adapter will go on sale for $25, down from $35, on Thanksgiving Day. Check the Google Store for details.
- Fire TV Recast: Amazon’s DVR for cord cutters is on sale for $129.99, down from $229.99. Check the website for details, and read our take on the device here.
- Tablo: The original DVR for cord cutters is selling for as little as $69.99 this week (Tablo Dual, refurbished). A variety of other versions is on sale as well, check Tablo’s website for details.
- Echo Show 8: Amazon’s latest smart display is on sale for $99.99 this week, down from $129.99. The company also has discounts for the smaller Echo Show 5, check Amazon’s website for details.
- Echo Dot: Amazon’s entry-level smart speaker is just $34.99 this week, down from $49.99. The company also has discounts for the Echo Sub, Echo Link and Echo Input, check Amazon’s website for details.
- Nest Mini: Google is selling the revamped version of its entry-level smart speaker for $29, down from $49. Sales start on Thanksgiving Day, check the Google Store for details. And if that’s still too much, check Lowe’s, Target or Walmart on Black Friday — all 3 stores will have the original Google Home Mini speaker for just $19.
- Google Home Max: Google’s biggest smart speaker will be discounted $100, bringing the price down to $199. Sales start on Thanksgiving Day, check the Google Store for details.
- Nest Hub: Google’s smart display is selling for just $79, down from $129. The company is also cutting the price for the bigger Nest Hub Max by $30. Sales start on Thanksgiving Day, check the Google Store for details.
- Facebook Portal: The latest version of Facebook’s smart display is on sale for $129, down from $179. The Portal Mini will go for $79, down from $129. And Facebook’s Portal TV device will sell for $99, down from $149. Check Facebook’s website for details.
- Sonos Beam: The smart sound bar with voice control will sell for $319 on Black Friday, down from $399. Sonos is also discounting its Playbar, Playbase, Sub and Amp by up to $120, check its website for details.