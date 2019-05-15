Blac Chyna to Star in Docu-Series for Zeus Streaming Network

Blac Chyna promises an unfiltered, revealing look at her life and relationships in a docu-series exclusively for Zeus Network, an influencer-driven subscription VOD service.

Angela Renée White, known as Blac Chyna, is executive producing and starring in “The Real Blac Chyna,” set to premiere this summer on Zeus. The professional model and reality TV personality, the mother of two, owns luxury cosmetic line Lashed by Blac Chyna. She has more than 15 million followers on Instagram.

According to Zeus, the series will take viewers into the behind-the-scenes drama of Chyna’s life and relationships, including the current status of the relationships with her exes and various lawsuits. “The Real Blac Chyna” also will provide a look at her life as mom to 6-year-old King Cairo, whom she co-parents with former partner and rapper Tyga, and 2-year-old daughter Dream with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian. (Watch the teaser trailer below.)

In 2016, Chyna and Rob Kardashian co-starred in E! reality series “Rob & Chyna,” before the couple’s acrimonious split — which involved Kardashian posting revenge porn on Instagram and Chyna filing for a restraining order against him.

“I am excited to set the record straight on my life, on my terms,” Chyna said in a statement. “On ‘The Real Blac Chyna,’ you will see my raw, edgy, unfiltered life. I’m thrilled to have Lemuel Plummer and Zeus Network as partners on this uncensored look into my world.”

Zeus Network, launched last year, is priced at $3.99 per month for access to slate of original short-form shows. The company was founded in 2017 by social-media stars DeStorm Power, Amanda Cerny and King Bach along with TV producer Lemuel Plummer, who serves as president and CEO.

“The Real Blac Chyna” is executive produced by Blac Chyna, Lemuel Plummer, Jason Tolbert and LJ Plummer. “We’re excited to produce this series with Blac Chyna, whose authentic, complex life and point of view has never fully been shown,” said Lemuel Plummer and Jason Tolbert, Zeus president of programming and operations, in a statement.

The show joins Zeus Network’s programming lineup, which includes “Titi Do You Love Me?” starring creator and actor BlameItOnKway (“Madea’s Farewell”), which premiered last November. Zeus’ latest series, “You’re My Boooyfriend,” premiered in March, starring and executive produced by social-media star B. Simone. In the dating reality/competition series, she looks for love among an eclectic group of 11 bachelor suitors.

Other shows on Zeus Network include “Caught,” a “hip-hopera” starring DeStorm Power; “A Taste of Dance with Amanda Cerny”; and “Your Best Life,” starring and produced by King Bach and The Scholarship, starring Young Ezee and Natalie Odell.

The service is available via the Zeus Network website and as well as mobile and connected-TV apps on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Amazon App Store.

Watch the teaser trailer for “The Real Blac Chyna” (or at this link):