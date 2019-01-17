‘Bird Box’ Has Been Watched by 80 Million Subscribers, Netflix Says

Netflix used its Q4 2018 earnings report Thursday to give us a rare update on some of its audience numbers: The company estimates that its horror thriller “Bird Box” will be viewed by over 80 million member households in the first 4 weeks following its release.

“We are seeing high repeat viewing,” company executives wrote in their letter to shareholders.

Netflix long resisted the industry practice of releasing ratings for its movies and TV shows, but the company recently began to selectively highlight some success stories. In late December, Netflix claimed that over 45 million accounts had already watched Bird Box within the first few days after its release — a claim that was later backed up by Nielsen’s own audience measurement numbers.

Developing.