Billie Eilish, J Balvin Top Shazam’s Year-End Charts

Hot on the heels of the announcement of the first-ever Apple Music Awards, Shazam (which is owned by Apple) has announced its 2019 year-end statistics, including most-Shazamed songs, artist and more.
Billie Eilish topped two of the charts (most-Shazamed songs and most-Shazamed pop song) and J Balvin was the most-Shazamed artist. The full lists appear below.
SHAZAM GLOBAL YEAR-END INSIGHTS
Top 10 Most-Shazamed Songs:
- “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
- “Dance Monkey” – Tones And I
- “Calma (Remix)” – Pedro Capó & Farruko
- “Piece Of Your Heart” – Meduza Feat. Goodboys
- “Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee Feat. Snow
- “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
- “Sweet But Psycho” – Ava Max
- “Giant” – Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man
Most-Shazamed Artist:
- J Balvin
- “Say My Name” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha & J Balvin
- “China” – Anuel AA & Daddy Yankee & Karol G Feat. Ozuna & J Balvin
- “I Like It” – Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin
- “Con Altura” – ROSALÍA & J Balvin Feat. El Guincho
- “Contra La Pared” – Sean Paul & J Balvin
Most-Shazamed Song in a Day (2019 and all-time):
- “Dance Monkey” – Tones And I
Most-Shazamed Songs by Genre:
- Pop:“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
- Alternative/Rock: “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
- Latin:“Calma (Remix)” – Pedro Capó & Farruko
- Dance:“Piece Of Your Heart” – Meduza Feat. Goodboys
- Country: “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
- Hip-Hop: “Wow.” – Post Malone
- R&B/Soul:“Talk” – Khalid & Disclosure
- K-Pop:“Boy With Luv” – BTS Feat. Halsey