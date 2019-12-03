Billie Eilish, J Balvin Top Shazam’s Year-End Charts

Hot on the heels of the announcement of the first-ever Apple Music Awards, Shazam (which is owned by Apple) has announced its 2019 year-end statistics, including most-Shazamed songs, artist and more.

Billie Eilish topped two of the charts (most-Shazamed songs and most-Shazamed pop song) and J Balvin was the most-Shazamed artist. The full lists appear below.

SHAZAM GLOBAL YEAR-END INSIGHTS

Top 10 Most-Shazamed Songs:

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi “Dance Monkey” – Tones And I “Calma (Remix)” – Pedro Capó & Farruko “Piece Of Your Heart” – Meduza Feat. Goodboys “Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee Feat. Snow “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X “Sweet But Psycho” – Ava Max

“Giant” – Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man

Most-Shazamed Artist:

J Balvin “Say My Name” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha & J Balvin “China” – Anuel AA & Daddy Yankee & Karol G Feat. Ozuna & J Balvin “I Like It” – Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin “Con Altura” – ROSALÍA & J Balvin Feat. El Guincho “Contra La Pared” – Sean Paul & J Balvin



Most-Shazamed Song in a Day (2019 and all-time):

“Dance Monkey” – Tones And I

Most-Shazamed Songs by Genre: