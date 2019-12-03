×
Billie Eilish, J Balvin Top Shazam’s Year-End Charts

By
Variety Staff

Billie Eilish performs on the Other Stage on the final day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England
CREDIT: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP/Shutte

Hot on the heels of the announcement of the first-ever Apple Music Awards, Shazam (which is owned by Apple) has announced its 2019 year-end statistics, including most-Shazamed songs, artist and more.

Billie Eilish topped two of the charts (most-Shazamed songs and most-Shazamed pop song) and J Balvin was the most-Shazamed artist. The full lists appear below.

SHAZAM GLOBAL YEAR-END INSIGHTS

Top 10 Most-Shazamed Songs:

  1. “bad guy” – Billie Eilish
  2. “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
  3. “Dance Monkey” – Tones And I
  4. “Calma (Remix)” – Pedro Capó & Farruko
  5. “Piece Of Your Heart” – Meduza Feat. Goodboys
  6. “Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee Feat. Snow
  7. “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
  8. “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
  9. “Sweet But Psycho” – Ava Max
  1. “Giant” – Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man

Most-Shazamed Artist:

  • J Balvin
    • “Say My Name” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha & J Balvin
    • “China” – Anuel AA & Daddy Yankee & Karol G Feat. Ozuna & J Balvin
    • “I Like It” – Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    • “Con Altura” – ROSALÍA & J Balvin Feat. El Guincho
    • “Contra La Pared” – Sean Paul & J Balvin

Most-Shazamed Song in a Day (2019 and all-time):

  • “Dance Monkey” – Tones And I

Most-Shazamed Songs by Genre:

  • Pop:“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
  • Alternative/Rock: “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
  • Latin:“Calma (Remix)” – Pedro Capó & Farruko
  • Dance:“Piece Of Your Heart” – Meduza Feat. Goodboys
  • Country: “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
  • Hip-Hop: “Wow.” – Post Malone
  • R&B/Soul:“Talk” – Khalid & Disclosure
  • K-Pop:“Boy With Luv” – BTS Feat. Halsey

 

