×

Inside the Blockbuster $600 Million ‘Big Bang Theory’ Streaming Deal With HBO Max

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
"The Stockholm Syndrome" - Pictured: Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). Bernadette and Wolowitz leave their kids for the first time, Penny and Leonard try to keep a secret, Sheldon and Amy stick together, and Koothrappali makes a new friend as the gang travels together into an uncharted future, on the series finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, May 16 (8:30 - 9:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ÃÂ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

As one of TV’s most popular shows of the past 20 years, “The Big Bang Theory” was sure to command a huge price when the streaming rights were finally shopped in a red-hot market for iconic comedies with large libraries.

But “Big Bang Theory” wasn’t shopped widely on the open market before the streaming pact with HBO Max and the four-year cable extension with TBS was announced early Tuesday morning. The reason is because of a provision in the original megabucks syndication deal that TBS set with “Big Bang” back in 2010.

Even 10 years ago, that agreement anticipated that streaming services could compete with cable channels for rerun rights. The deal granted TBS a number of years of exclusivity for the show, barring “Big Bang” producer Warner Bros. TV from selling the streaming or on-demand rights separate from the cable deal. TBS’ window of exclusivity on the show was extended by nearly a year for every season that “Big Bang” stayed in first-run production for CBS. Once the show ended its CBS run last May, the end of TBS’ exclusivity window was set at 2024.

Related

To have “Big Bang” rights ready for the spring 2020 launch of HBO Max, TBS needed to give up that exclusivity right and get something in return. Although TBS, HBO Max and Warner Bros. TV are all in the same family, the dealmaking was arm’s length and scrutinized by representatives for co-creators and profit participants Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. To make the deal work for all sides — profit participants included — WarnerMedia stepped up with a big number to secure the various rights. It’s unclear exactly how TBS was compensated for giving up its rights but it ends up with an extension through 2028 on the cable rights that otherwise would have ended in 2024.

A WarnerMedia representative declined to comment.

Because of TBS’ rights, it was not feasible for WarnerMedia to shop the show widely to outside buyers. The common parent company — and common executive leadership for TBS and HBO Max in WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt — for all three players helped ease the process. But there’s no way WarnerMedia could have lowballed the price for “Big Bang” because the profit participants would have swiftly gone to court howling about self-dealing claims.

In the end, industry sources said WarnerMedia committed about $600 million over five years for “Big Bang” rights across HBO Max and TBS. The show is prized because it has yet to be exploited in the streaming market, but at the same time there’s no certainty that it will be a binge-worthy hit as a streaming offering. However, the show has a sterling track record as the pillar of TBS’ schedule ever since the show made its syndication debut on TBS and local TV stations in 2011.

Tuesday’s “Big Bang” news comes on the heels of other megabucks streaming deals for contemporary classic comedies. Earlier this week Netflix committed an estimated $500 million for the “Seinfeld” archive. HBO Max committed about $425 million to reclaim the streaming rights to “Friends” from Netflix. NBCUniversal’s nascent Peacock service, also set to bow next spring, is said to have committed $500 million to relocate “The Office” from Netflix staring in 2021.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Jennie Snyder Urman'Jane The Virgin' and

    'Jane the Virgin' Team to Develop Female Ghost Hunter Series for The CW (EXCLUSIVE)

    The CW is developing a drama based on V.E. Schwab’s “The Archived” book series, Variety has learned exclusively. The project hails from “Jane the Virgin” writer Liz Sczudlo with “Jane the Virgin” creator and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman executive producing. In the series, the eldest child in a family of ghost hunters, Bex has trained her [...]

  • Sterling K Brown SAG Awards

    Sterling K. Brown to Produce Drama Series 'Everyday Insanity' in Development at Fox

    Fox is developing a one-hour drama that boasts Sterling K. Brown among its executive producers. Titled “Everyday Insanity,” the series is inspired by the life events of series creator Laura Bensick. It is described as an uplifting drama about three wildly different families who form a “created family” to support each other after their loved [...]

  • Karyn KusamaGovernors Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles,

    Survival Drama 'Yellowjackets' Lands Showtime Pilot Order, Karyn Kusama to Direct

    The hour-long drama “Yellowjackets” has been ordered to pilot at Showtime, Variety has learned. In addition, “Destroyer” director Karyn Kusama has come onboard to direct the pilot in addition to serving as an executive producer. The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who will also executive produce and serve as showrunners. Drew Comins [...]

  • Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter,

    'Downton Abbey' Movie Sequel? Producers Tease That They Have 'Some Ideas'

    “Downton Abbey” holds the record as the most-nominated international show at the Emmy Awards with 69 nominations and 15 wins — and now, it stands a chance to nab an Oscar. More than three years after the beloved series signed off the air following six critically-acclaimed seasons, “Downton Abbey” is making its big-screen debut. “It [...]

  • Bob Bakish Viacom CEO

    ViacomCBS Leaders Talk NFL Negotiations, Streaming Wars and Merger Focus

    Viacom and CBS aim to prosper in the streaming arena by covering both ends of the marketplace, blending Viacom’s focus on ad-supported platforms with CBS’ strong head start on subscribers for CBS All Access and Showtime. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish and incoming ViacomCBS chief financial officer Christina Spade outlined the combined company’s vision for how [...]

  • Bill's Brain Netflix

    TV Review: 'Inside Bill's Brain'

    A certain type of documentary has grown in prevalence and popularity lately — the piece that marshals evidence in service of the case that a very widely known contemporary figure is actually even greater than one had previously thought. The vogue began in summer 2018 with the features “RBG” (about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad