Bhad Bhabie Joyriding Game ‘Ride or Die!’ Geared Around Stealing Cars, Outrunning Cops

Teen rapper Bhad Bhabie is hitting the streets in a new mobile game — in which the object is to steal as many cars as possible.

The “Ride or Die!” arcade-style racing game comes from BBTV Interactive, a division of media-tech company BroadbandTV. In the free-to-play game, players control Bhad Bhabie as she jumps from fire engines, ice-cream trucks, sports cars and taxis in heavy traffic and tries to evade police in high-speed chases.

Once you get past the cops — who set up roadblocks, spike strips and try to run you off the road — you’ve successfully stolen a car. The more cars you steal, the more cash you earn to upgrade them for bonus abilities. All in all, it’s a premise that sounds much like Rockstar Games’ two-decade-plus “Grand Theft Auto” franchise.

Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, is the youngest artist to go platinum in the last decade with her hit “Gucci Flip Flops (ft. Lil Yachty).” On YouTube, her top three hits — “Hi Bich,” “Gucci Flip Flops,” and “These Heaux” — have over 350 million views. She has more than 16.9 million followers on Instagram and 6.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

“Pick up yo damn phone and download this, it’s free!” Bregoli said in a statement. “Thank you BBTV for making this game — they got my nails and everything. Ride or Die with Bhad Bhabie bich!”

The 16-year-old recently completed a live tour that included dates in Russia, Ukraine, Germany and Jordan. She nabbed a 2018 Billboard Music Awards nomination for top female rap artist, alongside Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, and recently signed a $1 million worldwide publishing deal with Pulse Music Group.

Launched in January 2018, BBTV Interactive works with digital talent to develop original games and mobile apps. Previous releases from the group include the mobile game “Spy Ninja Network” featuring Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint; “Squad Rivals,” featuring 15 top digital influencers; and “Fernanfloo,” featuring the influencer of the same name, which has broken 13 million downloads.

“’Ride or Die!,’ which merges Bhad Bhabie’s music and social communities with the mobile gaming space, is another example that showcases our depth of services, tech and first class service offerings,” said Lewis Ball, BroadbandTV’s VP of interactive, ecommerce and professional services.

“Ride or Die!” is available worldwide on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. The game is free to download and includes in-app purchases.