×

Best Live TV Internet Streaming Services: Guide for Cord-Cutters

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder
CREDIT: Piotr Adamowicz/Shutterstock

Millions of Americans are junking cable and satellite TV services — and moving to internet-delivered pay-TV streaming services.

In 2019, the number of traditional pay-TV households in the U.S. will decline by 4.2%, to 86.5 million, per the latest forecast from research firm eMarketer. The number of cord-cutter households (those that have canceled cable or satellite) will increase 19% — to hit 21.9 million in the U.S. this year, representing 17.3% of all households, the research firm predicts.

To cater to the cord-cutting crowd, a host of new over-the-top internet services has introduced TV packages designed to be more flexible and in some cases cheaper — although all of the OTT services have hiked rates within the past year.

The services include newer entrants to the pay-TV space like YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and Sony’s PlayStation Vue, along with OTT products from two big traditional players: Dish Network’s Sling TV and AT&T TV Now, formerly called DirecTV Now. Also note that AT&T recently launched a test of an internet-streaming subscription service, AT&T TV, but it’s designed less for cord-cutters than to as a way to migrate DirecTV and U-verse subscribers to a more operationally efficient delivery model.

Many cable and satellite TV operators “are now prioritizing profit over revenues,” eMarketer noted in a report this summer. “That is coming at the expense of subscribers, who often drop services when prices rise and promotional deals don’t get renewed.”

How do the streaming TV services stack up? Each of the services offers varying feature sets and programming lineups. If you want local TV stations, the best bets are YouTube TV and Hulu, while AT&T TV Now and PS Vue also offer local stations in many markets. For low cost, Sling TV and Philo (whose backers include A+E, AMC, Discovery and Viacom) lead the pack — but they have more restricted channel lineups.

Here’s a comparison of over-the-top live TV services available in the U.S.:

  YouTube TV Hulu With Live TV Sling TV AT&T TV Now PlayStation Vue Fubo TV Philo
YouTube TV hulu-logo Sling TV Logo AT&T TV Now Sony PlayStation Vue price hikes fubo tv
Base tier monthly price / No. of channels $49.99 / 70+ $44.99 / 60+ $25 / 30+ $50 / 45+ $49.00 / 55+ $54.99 / 110+ $20 / 58
Premium tier / No. of channels NA NA $40 / 50 $70 / 60+ $84.99 / 90+ $74.99 / 185 NA
Local broadcast channels Yes Yes NBC in 11 markets Yes Yes Yes No
Notable content not available HBO, A+E, Viacom AMC, Viacom Most local TV, HBO, Fox News A+E, AMC, Discovery Viacom ESPN, ABC, Disney, HBO Local TV, Disney/ESPN, NBCU, WarnerMedia, premium channels
No. of simultaneous streams 3 2** Up to 4 2† 5 2-3 3
No. profiles per account 6 6 1 1 10 1 10
DVR storage space Unlimited* 50 hours*** $5 extra for 50 hours 20 hours†† Unlimited††† 30 hours (500 hours in premium tiers) Unlimited††

* Recordings stored for nine months
** Unlimited home viewing and three out-of-home streams available for $9.99 extra monthly
*** Up to 200 hours for $10 extra monthly
† Third stream available for $5 extra monthly
†† Recordings stored for 30 days
††† Recordings stored for 28 days

More Digital

  • Peak TV Saturation TV Placeholder

    Best Live TV Internet Streaming Services: Guide for Cord-Cutters

    Millions of Americans are junking cable and satellite TV services — and moving to internet-delivered pay-TV streaming services. In 2019, the number of traditional pay-TV households in the U.S. will decline by 4.2%, to 86.5 million, per the latest forecast from research firm eMarketer. The number of cord-cutter households (those that have canceled cable or [...]

  • Microsoft VR floor mat patent

    Microsoft Files Patent for Virtual Reality Floor Mat, Hints at Xbox VR Support

    Microsoft has filed a patent application for a dedicated floor mat for virtual reality (VR), which could help users avoid obstacles while wearing a headset. The patent application also suggests that the company hasn’t given up entirely on the idea of bringing VR to its Xbox game console. A Microsoft spokesperson declined to comment. The [...]

  • Apple Acquires IKinema Motion Capture Startup

    Apple Acquires Real-Time Motion Capture Startup IKinema

    Apple has acquired a U.K.-based started called IKinema that is using motion capture for real-time video production. Financial details of the deals haven’t been disclosed. The acquisition of IKinema was first reported by MacRumors this week, which got hold of regulatory filings showing that an Apple lawyer became director of the company last month. The [...]

  • TONY GERVINO ELLIOTT WILSON Tidal

    Tidal Promotes Tony Gervino to Executive VP, Elliott Wilson to Chief Content Officer

    Tidal announced today that it has promoted Tony Gervino to executive vice president, editor-in-chief and Elliott Wilson to chief content officer. Both appointments are effective immediately, and both will report to Tidal CEO Richard Sanders. According to the announcement, Gervino will oversee all editorial direction at the streaming platform, including leading a team of editors and [...]

  • RWBY-Volume-7

    'RWBY' Renewed for Two More Seasons, Rooster Teeth Releases Volume 7 Trailer

    The girls of “RWBY” will return at Rooster Teeth for at least two more seasons — or “volumes,” as the AT&T-owned media company calls the anime-style series. Rooster Teeth greenlit an additional two volumes of “RWBY” (Volumes 8 and 9) with more details to be released at a later date. The announcement came as RT [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad