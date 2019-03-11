CBS’s Becky Brooks Joins Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg & Meg Whitman’s Mobile TV Startup (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman continue to round out Quibi’s executive ranks: Their latest hire is Becky Brooks, who is exiting CBS Television Distribution after five years, Variety has learned.

Brooks most recently was CBS Television Distribution’s senior VP, multiplatform programming and branded content. She’s joining Quibi as a content executive, working alongside Ryan Kadro, formerly executive producer of “CBS This Morning,” on the short-form mobile TV service’s Daily Essentials programming team, according to a source familiar with the move.

A rep for Quibi confirmed Brooks’ hire but declined to provide additional info.

Brooks will lead lifestyle programming — including entertainment, fashion, beauty, health/wellness, and trending topics — while Kadro is overseeing news. Brooks will be based at Quibi’s main offices in Hollywood. Quibi’s Daily Essentials is overseen by Janice Min, former editorial director of THR.

Quibi’s big — and unproven — bet is that smartphone-centric consumers will pay $5-$8 per month for a lineup of premium scripted and unscripted programming, delivered in episodes of around 10 minutes each. At SXSW on Friday, Katzenberg said Quibi is slated to launch in April 2020. Bankrolled to the tune of $1 billion from investors that include major Hollywood studios, Quibi (a portmanteau of “quick bites”) has announced a broad range of shows, including a series about the rise of Snapchat and co-founder/CEO Evan Spiegel.

At CBS, Brooks led the fall 2018 launch of “ET Live,” the digital brand extension of “Entertainment Tonight” which streams on CBS All Access. She previously was VP of programming and was a former co-executive producer of “ET.”

Brooks guided the development and evolution of CBS Television Distribution’s lineup of syndicated news, lifestyle, and entertainment shows including “Inside Edition,” “Judge Judy,” “Dr. Phil,” and “Rachael Ray,” to extend them to new audiences across emerging platforms. Brooks joined CBS Television Distribution in 2014 as VP of programming and development overseeing first-run programming.

Before that, she was a senior producer for CBS’s “The Insider” and “Entertainment Tonight” before she was promoted to co-executive producer of “The Insider” in 2012. In Brooks’ time as showrunner, she oversaw its rebranding and partnership with CBS and Yahoo on “OMG Insider,” integrating digital news coverage with on-air and online distribution. In 2014, she also served briefly as a content consultant for ABC Family (now Freeform) for “Pretty Little Liars,” where she created a live-tweeted studio after-show fan experience.

Brooks started her career as news producer for ABC affiliate KEYT in Santa Barbara and then moved to CBS’s KCAL/KCBS, working as a news writer and line producer before becoming entertainment producer. She also served a stint as a supervising producer for NBCUniversal’s ”Access Hollywood.”