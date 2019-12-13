×
Beat Saber Gets Green Day Music Pack, 360-Degree Levels

Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Coinciding with Green Day’s performance at the Game Awards, Facebook announced late Thursday that the popular virtual reality game Beat Saber is getting a Green Day music pack. The 6-song pack is slated to go live at midnight, and players will simultaneously get access to Beat Saber’s long-awaited 360-degree gameplay.

The Green Day music pack will cost $8.99, and include the following songs: “American Idiot,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Father of All,” “Fire, Ready, Aim,” “Holiday” and “Minority.”

“VR is rock ’n’ roll—it’s fearless, it’s challenging the way things are done, it’s never taking no for an answer,” said Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong. “It’s also the most engaging and unique way for fans around the world to experience our music. Strap in!”

Facebook announced the acquisition of Beat Saber maker Beat Games last month. At the time, the social networking giant promised to operate Beat Games as an independent studio, and continue to support all the platforms the game is currently available on, including headsets made by Facebook’s competitors.

At least for these new releases, Facebook has kept its word: The Green Day music pack will be available on all Beat Saber platforms. The same is also true for 360-degree levels, which Beat Games first announced in June. On Friday, players will have access to a total of 27 360-degree and 90-degree levels (see below for a full list).

Beat Saber has been one of the most popular VR games to date, and the first such game to surpass 1 million units sold back in March — before Facebook started to sell its Oculus Quest headset. The company has since heavily relied on Beat Saber to promote the Quest. “This is such a perfect game for the device,” said Facebook’s head of AR/VR content Mike Verdu in a conversation with Variety Thursday.

The game has not only caught on with VR users, but also with artists and labels looking for new ways to release their music. After first only relying on original compositions, Beat Games has released music packs featuring tracks from Imagine Dragons, Panic at the Disco, and artists of the dance label Monstercat.

Verdu readily admitted that the release cadence of music pack releases had been “not super predictable” in the past, and promised that Facebook would give Beat Games additional resources for more frequent releases. “We’ll be bringing some additional people on.”

However, he also stressed that the Beat Games team would be making the final call on each release, and argued that it was important to keep the quality of releases up. Said Verdu: “These guys are perfectionists.”

The full list of 360-degree and 90-degree levels to be released Friday, complete with difficulty levels:

Easy
“Beat Saber”
“Turn Me On”
“I Need You”
“Till It’s Over” (Monstercat Music Pack)

Normal
“$100 Bills”
“Commercial Pumping”
“Believer” (Imagine Dragons Music Pack)
“Origins”
“Immortal”
“Father of All…” (Green Day Music Pack)

Hard
“Legend”
“Believer” (Imagine Dragons Music Pack)
“Thunder” (Imagine Dragons Music Pack)
“High Hopes” (Panic! At The Disco Music Pack)
“Crab Rave”
“Holiday” (Green Day Music Pack)

Expert
“Country Rounds”
“LVL Insane”
“Unlimited Power”
“EPIC” (Monstercat Music Pack)
“Emperor’s New Clothes” (Panic! At The Disco Music Pack)
“Origins”

Expert+
“Balearic Pumping”
“Breezer”
“Glide” (Rocket League Monstercat Music Pack)
“Origins”
“Overkill” (Monstercat Music Pack)

